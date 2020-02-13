Road crews clear trees, brush from large portion of I-16

MACON, Georgia (41NBC/WMGT) – Road crews are preparing to remove trees and brush from nearly twenty-seven miles of I-16.

According to the Georgia Department of Transportation, the project starts on Friday, weather permitting.

GDOT says the clearing will be from Georgia 87/ US 23 and US 129 interchange in Bibb County, through Twiggs County, to the Bleckley County line.

Crews will remove pine trees and brush from both the median and the side of the highway.

The project costs $1.8 million and should finish by the end of 2020.