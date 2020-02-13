Robins Air Force Base opens software lab in downtown Macon

MACON, Georgia (41NBC/WMGT) — It’s a historical moment as Warner Robins Air Logistics opens a software laboratory in the heart of downtown Macon.

Blue Sky Lab, a contemporary software engineering facility, is located off Martin Luther King Jr. Blvd at the Lofts at Capricorn.

The facility is bringing 50 high-tech jobs.

General John Kubinec calls the lab a win for not just Middle Georgia, but the nation.

“It’s imperative for our nation,” he said. “If we’re on the cutting edge of what we’re doing in software development and in systems integration then we’re behind our enemy. We have to be on the cutting edge and we need places like this to help us get there.”

General Kubinec says the logistics lab is working closely with faculty and students at Mercer University for jobs and innovation.