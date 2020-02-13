Scattered showers and a few storms in forecast for Thursday

MACON, Georgia. (41NBC/WMGT) – A cold front approaching from the west will bring scattered showers and a few storms to Middle Georgia on Thursday. By tomorrow, we are clear and much cooler than we have been over the past few days.

TODAY.

We are starting off the morning warm and muggy as we await a cold front to bring drastic changes to our weather. Through the first half of the day, temperatures will be warming into the low and middle 70’s ahead of the frontal passage. Just ahead and along the leading edge of the front is where we will see scattered showers and a few storms. Some of the storms could be on the stronger side as well. With the threat for a few strong storms, the Storm Prediction Center has placed all of Middle Georgia in a Marginal (level 1/5) risk area for severe storms today. Damaging wind gusts are the main storm threat.

As the front moves through the area, we will keep a few showers into the evening as well. By tonight, we will begin to clear out and temperatures will fall into the upper 30’s and lower 40’s by daybreak tomorrow morning.

TOMORROW.

Valentine’s Day is shaping up to be a gorgeous day! Under a sunny sky, temperatures will top out in the middle to upper 50’s during the afternoon before falling near the freezing mark during the overnight hours under a clear sky.

WEEKEND AND BEYOND.

We’re dry on Saturday with temperatures in the upper 50’s and lower 60’s before rain returns on Sunday. Isolated showers are expected daily through the middle of next week.