Valentine’s Day brings a cool down and dry conditions to Middle Georgia

A cold front pushed through Middle Georgia today, finally bringing a break to our rainy days.



The sunshine will be our Valentine’s Day present tomorrow with a big cool down as well. Highs will top out in the low 60’s and upper 50’s Friday afternoon.

Saturday will bring a similar forecast to the area with plentiful sunshine and cooler than normal temps. This will be our last entirely dry day for a while.



By Sunday, rain moves back in across the area, but it won’t be a complete rain out. We will also see temps warming from the mid 50’s on Saturday to the 60’s on Sunday.



Although we will see a chance of rain on Monday, the main change will be a big jump in temperatures.

Tuesday will bring the best chance of rain and the warmest highs. We will see another cool down by the end of next week, but our lows stay above freezing through the week.