2020 Census: ‘No one has access to census data, it is safe,’ officials say

MACON, Georgia (41NBC/WMGT) — Macon-Bibb County’s Complete Count Committee wants residents to know that no other government agency will have access to 2020 Census data.

The group held a Census Forum for faith leaders at the Commission Chambers in the Government Center Friday.

According to officials, before anyone comes knocking on your door to discuss the 2020 Census, they must be cleared through the Macon-Bibb’s Complete Count Committee.

“No other agency in the United States government has information or data they can pull from the Census Bureau — no one has it,” Count Committee Spokesperson said.

Officials say no resident should worry about information being released. Every representative must fill out an application and go through several requirements before working at the agency, including background checks.

“Everyone who comes to knock on your door has to be cleared with a criminal background check. We want to know the people that we are sending to your door,” a spokesperson said.

The group is pushing to make it clear that your information will not be released to anyone.

“That information is not transferable,” Janice Ross, co-chairman of Complete Count Committee said. “So if you haven’t paid the IRS, the IRS cannot access this information, if you haven’t paid your child support, you won’t be noted on that. If you are an illegal immigrant, ice cannot access that information.”

2020 Census Information

The Complete Count Committee plans to target every community in bibb county.

Residents can get paid by helping out with the committee to help with the census.

For more information, on how you can sign up, You can also text “MACONCOUNTS” to 888-777.

