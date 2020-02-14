Local bakery’s ‘berry’ sweet Valentine tutorial

MACON, Georgia (41NBC/WMGT) – Felicia Howard of Felicia’s Cake Factory shares pro tips for a gourmet dipped berry.

Tip 1: Start with real chocolate.

Avoid using candy melts so that your chocolate will have a smooth and runny consistency for dipping. If you use chocolate chips, add half a teaspoon of coconut oil to smooth out your chocolate.

Tip 2: Pick the right berry.

Make sure your strawberry is ripe. For example, an evenly red with very little yellow or white will be great for dipping.

Tip 3: Dip wisely.

Use a toothpick to dip your strawberry, and be sure to coat it evenly. After that, brush off any excess chocolate on the bottom before it hardens.

If you still have questions, ask the expert. You can sign up for a decorating class at Felicia’s Cake Factory at 365 Third Street in downtown Macon.