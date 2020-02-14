Teenage suspect shoots girlfriend in back, Dublin police searching

DUBLIN, Georgia (41NBC/WMGT) — Dublin police officers are looking for a 16-year-old suspect who shot his girlfriend on Wednesday.

Authorities say they received a 911 call at 1:14 p.m.

Dublin Police Chief Tim Chatman says the girlfriend — 24-year-old Kierra Range — was driving on Dixie Street. That’s when the suspect stepped onto the street and shot at the car, striking Range in the back.

EMS took Range to the hospital where they listed her in stable condition. Chapman says they can not release the suspect’s name or image because of his age.

If you have any information about this incident or know the whereabouts of the suspect, call the Dublin Police Department at (478) 277-5023.