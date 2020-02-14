Georgia College opens pool to Baldwin County residents

Milledgeville, Georgia (41NBC/WMGT) —Baldwin County residents will have a place to cool down for the next three Summers. Georgia College will open its Centennial Pool to county residents starting June 1.

According to the county manager Carlos Tobar, the deal between the university and county will cost nearly $24,000 per year. He says an aquatic center is in the works for the county. But for now, this is the best option.

“We are trying to build an aquatic facility for county and city residents,” said Tobar. “However, the concept plan is very expensive. It’s over 3 million dollars. We can’t afford to build a facility large enough. Where we can get it done soon and teach people how to swim. So the partnership with Georgia College is important.”

Residents will have to pay an entry fee which will cover access to the pool and the certified lifeguards.