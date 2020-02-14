Georgia’s public safety chief steps down after troopers cheating

ATLANTA (AP) – Georgia’s public safety chief is stepping down just weeks after an entire graduating class of state troopers was fired or resigned after being accused of cheating on an online exam.

Department of Public Safety Commissioner Col. Mark McDonough announced his resignation Thursday after Gov. Brian Kemp told the commissioner he wanted new leadership.

McDonough said in late January that 30 troopers were fired after being accused of cheating on an online exam for the speed detection operator component of the school’s curriculum.