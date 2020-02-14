MACON, Georgia (41NBC/WMGT) — Mercer students helped the homeless on Friday. Some of the university’s medical students were at Daybreak conducting a foot clinic.

Since many of the homeless walk miles everyday in shoes that don’t fit – blisters and sores can grow into a serious problem for them.

The Mercer students got a chance to render aid and take care of the blisters and sores. They also provided the homeless with new shoes and socks.

“I love talking to them,” said Mercer Medical Student Ashley Lall. “So I get to hear the coolest stories and a lot of the people that I think that we help are from Macon. And so I learned a lot about Macon and they know stories about Mercer that I’ve never even heard of so, I feel like we connect on that aspect.”