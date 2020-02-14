Mercer students help homeless with foot clinic

By
Jatrissa Wooten
-
MACON, Georgia (41NBC/WMGT) — Mercer students helped the homeless on Friday. Some of the university’s medical students were at Daybreak conducting a foot clinic.

Since many of the homeless walk miles everyday in shoes that don’t fit – blisters and sores can grow into a serious problem for them.

The Mercer students got a chance to render aid and take care of the blisters and sores. They also provided the homeless with new shoes and socks.

I love talking to them,” said Mercer Medical Student Ashley Lall. “So I get to hear the coolest stories and a lot of the people that I think that we help are from Macon. And so I learned a lot about Macon and they know stories about Mercer that I’ve never even heard of so, I feel like we connect on that aspect.”