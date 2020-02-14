Macon resident wins $1 million lottery ticket

MACON, Georgia (41NBC/WMGT) — A lucky Macon resident woke up $1 million wealthier this morning. This comes from a news release from the Georgia Lottery Corporation.

The news release says the winner claimed their prize this Wednesday, just in time for Valentine’s day. The person, purchased a ’50X The Money’ scratcher from the Georgia Lottery, at PK Food Mart at 158 Highway 49.

The news release also says after scratching off the card the winner found that they would receive the top prize on that card. All 50X The Money scratchers allow players to win up to $1 million, as well as several other prizes.

The Georgia Lottery uses money from purchased tickets to put funds toward Georgia’s Pre-K programs, and the HOPE Scholarship.