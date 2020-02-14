National No Child Eats Alone initiative comes to Macon school

MACON,Georgia (41NBC/WMGT) — Cirrus Academy in Macon is working to make sure “No Child Eats Alone.” It’s part of a national effort aimed to stop bullying.

The program also teaches kids about the dangers of social isolation. Isolation can lead to bullying and childhood violence.



That’s why representatives with Peach State Health are telling students not let their classmates sit alone.

“We want everyone to sit with someone they’ve never sat with before,” said Nikki Durham from Peach State Health. “And some of the kids are conversing now and introducing themselves. Because even though they all go to school together every day. A lot of them still don’t know one another.”

Cirrus Academy is one out of four state school to participate.