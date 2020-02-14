Weekend starts dry and cool, before more rain moves into Middle Georgia

We were gifted great weather today in Middle Georgia with sunshine and highs around normal for this time of year.

Saturday looks to be pretty much a repeat of today with plenty of sunshine and temps in the upper 50’s and low 60’s.



Changes start to roll in on Sunday. Mostly cloudy skies will hang out through Sunday with showers possible, mainly during the afternoon. Clouds will keep our overnight lows pretty mild Sunday night through much of next week.



Although showers will be mainly from an area in the gulf on Sunday, Monday and Tuesday will bring showers ahead of another cold front.

Some of the showers next week could have heavy rain with an isolated thunderstorm here or there. Ahead of the cold front we get another warm up into the low 70’s with increased humidity.

By the end of the week will cool our highs back to the lower and mid 50’s with isolated shower chances continuing.