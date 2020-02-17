Mercer University names center after Willard Stembridge

MACON, Georgia (41NBC/WMGT) – Mercer University dedicated the Stembridge Center for Student Success, which houses the offices of Student Success, Student Financial Planning, Registrar, Bursar, and Student Loans. This comes from a new release by the university.

In a statement, Dr. James Netherton, the executive vice president for administration and finance said:

“By putting those offices all in the same building, no matter which one students go to, if they chose the wrong one, it’s only down the hall or up a floor or down a floor. Those offices always collaborate on helping solve problems with students, but being in the same facility will amp that up greatly.”

School officials named the center Willard D. “Bill” Stembridge, after a 1968 graduate of Mercer’s College of Liberal Arts and Sciences. The news release says Stembridge was involved in many extracurricular activities, including membership in Alpha Tau Omega fraternity, and worked in the registrar’s office.

Currently, Stembridge serves on the Board of Governors for the Museum of Aviation at Robins Air Force Base, the Georgia National Guard Youth Challenge Foundation Board and the Board of Directors for Mercer University Press.