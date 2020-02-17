ONE PERSON DEAD AFTER ACCIDENT ON NAPIER AVE NEAR HABERSHAM AVE.

ACCIDENT EJECTED EVERYONE FROM THE CAR, TWO OCCUPANTS RAN AWAY

MACON, Georgia (41NBC/WMGT) – An early morning accident leaves a girl dead and two on the run.

Bibb County Deputies say the fatal traffic accident happened on Napier Avenue near Habersham Avenue at 01:40 a.m. Monday morning.

A news release says deputies attempted to stop a car for a traffic violation, but the driver sped away at a high rate of speed.

The driver lost control of the vehicle on Napier Avenue near Habersham Avenue and struck a utility pole and multiple trees. The vehicle rolled over onto its roof ejecting everyone from the car.

Two unknown occupants ran away while three minors remained at the scene; one of which, a young female, the coroner pronounced deceased on scene.

Paramedics took a minor girl and boy to Navicent Health Medical Center for treatment. Both are in stable condition at this time.

Deputies determined the car had been reported stolen on February 12.

Charges are pending the outcome of the accident investigation.