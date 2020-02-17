Another rainy week on the way in Middle Georgia

Clouds have been hanging around through the past couple days in Middle Georgia, but starting overnight and into this week, heavy rain will move into the area.



Through the day on Tuesday a warm front will lift across the southeast and bring much warmer conditions to Middle Georgia. High temperatures will warm into the low 70’s with rain and clouds sticking around.

We could see some heavy rain embedded in showers and storms that roll through tomorrow, but severe weather is not expected.



Wednesday will bring the passage of a cold front, which brings an end to our warm conditions this week. Storms will be possible in the early morning on Wednesday, but once the front moves through it should be just rain.



The rain will hang around even behind the front through Thursday, with chilly conditions. Highs will top out in the upper 40’s on Thursday, even with the cloud cover and the rain.

Parts of North Georgia will see the possibility of snow, but in Middle Georgia that should not be an issue. Clearing finally happens on Friday, well behind the front.



Sunshine sticks around for a few days starting Friday, through at least some of Sunday. Cool temps will also hang around through much of the weekend. We warm up starting next week with even more rain n the forecast…yep, just repeating the pattern.