Body found inside Forsyth Walmart bathroom

FORSYTH, Georgia (WMGT/41NBC) -Forsyth police are working a death investigation after finding a body inside a Walmart bathroom.

According to Major Alexander Daniels, a store employee found the body of a man inside the bathroom of the Walmart on North Lee Street in Forsyth.

The employee made the discovery around 5:30 Monday morning and called 911.

Daniels says foul play is not suspected. The man appeared to be in his 30’s, and investigators are working to locate his family at this time.

Daniels also reports the body was sent to the GBI Crime Lab to determine a cause of death.