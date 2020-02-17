‘Broken, Favored and Qualified’: Prevailing Woman hosts 2020 conference

MACON, Georgia (41NBC/WMGT) — Prevailing Woman is hosting their 2020 conference on March 21 at Turning Point at Mable White Baptist Church. This years theme is Broken, Favored and Qualified!

Organizers for the event expect over 250 women from across the Middle Georgia community to attend. They plan to address women of all ages on brokenness, the favor of God and how God qualifies us.

Event information