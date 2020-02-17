Coronavirus updates: Americans quarantined on cruise ship return to U.S

• Americans evacuated from the Diamond Princess cruise ship land in the U.S.

• Death toll from novel coronavirus reaches 1,770

• Scramble to track Cambodia cruise passengers after coronavirus case reported

• Japanese health ministry staffer tests positive for coronavirus

• Japan on brink of recession as economy contracts, virus heightens risk

• China’s Hubei bans vehicle traffic to curb spread of coronavirus

• Hong Kong police bust toilet paper gang amid coronavirus shortages

Fourteen Americans who were among the hundreds evacuated from a quarantined cruise ship off Yokohama, Japan Sunday have tested positive for the novel coronavirus that has claimed more than 1,700 lives in a growing outbreak in China.

More than 300 U.S. citizens and their immediate family members who had been passengers on the Diamond Princess cruise ship were taken off the vessel and repatriated back to the U.S. on two charter flights that landed at Travis Air Force Base in California and Lackland Air Force Base in Texas early Monday. — Yuliya Talmazan and Kurt Chirbas

The outbreak continued to grow Sunday as the death toll rose to 1,770 and the number of confirmed cases surpassed 70,500.

Officials at China’s National Health Commission said 2048 new confirmed cases and 105 new deaths were recorded nationwide, most of them in Hubei province, where the virus is believed to have originated. — Dawn Liu

Health authorities scrambled on Monday to track hundreds of passengers who disembarked from a cruise ship in Cambodia last week after a woman tested positive for coronavirus, heightening fears about the spread of the disease around the world.

The new case raises questions about how companies and countries should handle monitoring and quarantine for people who may have been exposed to the new virus, since the American woman from the Westerdam cruise ship had passed the usually presumed incubation period of 14 days.

Holland America Line, which is owned by cruise giant Carnival Corp, said it is working with governments and health experts to track passengers. — Reuters

An employee with Japan’s health ministry has tested positive for the novel coronavirus after conducting work aboard a quarantined cruise ship docked off Yokohama, south of Tokyo.

It’s still not clear exactly how he contracted the virus, but Japan’s health ministry said Monday the 50-year-old worker did not have extensive contact with any of the passengers, even though he was on board the Diamond Princess performing administrative duties.

On Feb. 11, he also helped direct people off the ship, but said that he kept a two-meter distance from the passengers and crew at all times.

He reported being feverish last week and was confirmed to have the virus Sunday. — Olivier Fabre

Japan’s economy shrank at the fastest pace in almost six years in the December quarter as a sales tax hike hit consumer and business spending, raising the risk of a recession as China’s coronavirus outbreak chills global activity.

Analysts say the widening fallout from the epidemic, which is damaging output and tourism, could have a significant impact on Japan if it’s not contained in coming months. — Reuters

China’s top political advisory body will discuss whether to delay the annual meeting of the full parliament, the official Xinhua news agency reported Monday.

The proposal was made in the belief that it is important to focus on curbing the coronavirus epidemic, the report said.

The meeting was originally scheduled to be held on March 3. — Alex Shi and Reuters

The government of Hubei province, where the respiratory illness is believed to have developed, said Sunday that a ban will be imposed on vehicle traffic across the province to curb the spread of the virus.

Police cars, ambulances, vehicles carrying essential goods, or other vehicles related to public service would be exempted, it said on its official website.

It added that epidemic prevention staff will carry out regular “blanket screenings” of all residents so as to “not leave out any household, anyone or any day.”

Those who refuse to cooperate will be dealt with by law enforcement, the statement on the website said.

Companies will also not be able to resume work without first receiving permission from the government, it added. — Alex Shi and Reuters

Knife-wielding robbers in Hong Kong stole 50 packs of toilet paper rolls from a supermarket delivery man, police said on Monday, in a sign of the times for a city worried sick by the coronavirus outbreak across the causeway in mainland China.

Police caught two of the gang of three and recovered all of the toilet paper, worth about HK$1,700 (nearly $220). They were still hunting for a third thief. No other details were given.

Panic in Hong Kong over the coronavirus has emptied supermarket shelves, with people stockpiling toilet paper, cleaning products and basic foodstuffs. — Reuters