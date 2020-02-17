Deadly hotel shooting in West Macon

28-YEAR-OLD JEROME CHRISTOPHER MILLER OF MACON ARRESTED FOR MURDER

ACCUSED OF SHOOTING 37-YEAR-OLD ASHELY WEASE OF EATONTON

MACON, Georgia (41NBC/WMGT) – Bibb County Sheriff’s Office is investigating a deadly shooting from over the weekend.

Deputies say 28-year-old Jerome Christopher Miller of Macon shot 37-year-old Ashley Wease of Eatonton.

At 9:54 on Saturday morning, deputies responded to the Econo Lodge Inn and Suites on Chambers Rd. about a shooting.

Upon arrival, they found Wease unresponsive with a gunshot to her upper body. She was pronounced dead at the scene.

Deputies located Miller, just minutes later at the corner of Eisenhower Pkwy and Presidential Pkwy and took him to the Bibb County Jail and charged him with murder. He is being held without bond at this time.

Anyone with information about this incident can call the Bibb County Sheriff’s Office at 751.7500 or Crime Stoppers at 1.877.68.CRIME.