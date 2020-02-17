MACON, Georgia (41NBC/WMGT) — Charles Henry Douglass, founder of the Douglass Theatre in Macon, was honored for his 150th birthday Monday.

In the 1900s, Douglass was one of Georgia’s top businessmen.

The founder made a great impact on the African American community. Douglass served as a prominent leader within the Macon community.

“He had a place to go in the segregation Jim Crow days when people really will feeling very humiliated from the conditions,” said the theatre’s board member, George Fadil-Muhammad. “This was a refuge for the people he showed what a prosperous black man looks like.”

The Douglass Theatre opened in 1911.