Macon man breaks into Family Dollar, steals laundry detergent

MACON, Georgia (41NBC/WMGT) — Bibb County Sheriff’s deputies arrested a Macon man moments after he broke into a local business. Authorities say the incident happened on Saturday at 2:21 a.m.

Deputies identified the man as 49-year-old Louis Romenkis Huff. Authorities arrested him for the burglary that happened at the Family Dollar located at 3567 Houston Avenue.

Deputies say they found Huff inside of an abandoned trailer in the 2800 block of Houston Avenue. Authorities then took Huff into custody.

After reviewing surveillance footage, investigators confirmed that Huff also broke into the Family Dollar store located at 2123 Pio Nono Ave on Jan. 27 at 3:34 a.m.

Surveillance footage caught Huff entering the store by forcing the doors open and taking large amounts of laundry detergent in a shopping cart.

The charges

Deputies took Huff to the Bibb County Law Enforcement Center and charged him with:

(2) counts of Commercial Burglary

Possession of marijuana

Violation of Probation

Authorities have set no bond for Huff at this time.

Anyone with information

If you have any information about this incident, call the Bibb Sheriff’s Office at 478-751-7500. You can also call Crimestoppers at 1-877-68CRIME.