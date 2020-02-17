Georgia Department of Corrections hiring onsite

EASTMAN, Georgia (41NBC/WMGT) — The Georgia Department of Corrections will host a hiring event at Georgia Department of Labor in Eastman on Wednesday.

According to a GDC news release, there will be onsite interviews, PT, and Accuplacer testing. Eligible candidates will receive a hiring package on the same day.

What to bring?

Attendees should bring copies of the following items:

  •     Completed State of GA Application – Available online at www.GDCJobs.com (blank copies will be available on-site)
  •     Valid Driver’s License
  •     Birth Certificate
  •     Social Security Card
  •     HS Diploma/GED transcript
  •     SAT/ACT/Compass/Asset/Accuplacer scores
  •     If POST certified, a copy of his or her POST profile

Details:

Wednesday, March 4 from 9 a.m. – 2 p.m.
Georgia Department of Labor
5016 Park Way
Eastman, GA 31023