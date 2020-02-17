Georgia Department of Corrections hiring onsite

EASTMAN, Georgia (41NBC/WMGT) — The Georgia Department of Corrections will host a hiring event at Georgia Department of Labor in Eastman on Wednesday.
According to a GDC news release, there will be onsite interviews, PT, and Accuplacer testing. Eligible candidates will receive a hiring package on the same day.
What to bring?
Attendees should bring copies of the following items:
- Completed State of GA Application – Available online at www.GDCJobs.com (blank copies will be available on-site)
- Valid Driver’s License
- Birth Certificate
- Social Security Card
- HS Diploma/GED transcript
- SAT/ACT/Compass/Asset/Accuplacer scores
- If POST certified, a copy of his or her POST profile
Details:
Wednesday, March 4 from 9 a.m. – 2 p.m.
Georgia Department of Labor
5016 Park Way
Eastman, GA 31023