Georgia Department of Corrections hiring onsite

EASTMAN, Georgia (41NBC/WMGT) — The Georgia Department of Corrections will host a hiring event at Georgia Department of Labor in Eastman on Wednesday.

According to a GDC news release, there will be onsite interviews, PT, and Accuplacer testing. Eligible candidates will receive a hiring package on the same day.

What to bring?

- Advertisement -

Attendees should bring copies of the following items:

Completed State of GA Application – Available online at www.GDCJobs.com (blank copies will be available on-site)

Valid Driver’s License

Birth Certificate

Social Security Card

HS Diploma/GED transcript

SAT/ACT/Compass/Asset/Accuplacer scores

If POST certified, a copy of his or her POST profile

Details:

Wednesday, March 4 from 9 a.m. – 2 p.m.

Georgia Department of Labor

5016 Park Way

Eastman, GA 31023