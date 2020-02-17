Juliette residents meet to discuss groundwater contaminants

JULIETTE, Georgia (41NBC/WMGT) — Juliette residents plan to update their neighbors on the new developments regarding groundwater contaminants around Georgia Power’s Plant Scherer. The Town Hall forum happens Monday at 6 p.m. at Maynard Baptist Church.

Hundreds of residents are expected to attend the forum.

Town Hall Information

- Advertisement -

WHO: Citizens of Juliette, GA and the Altamaha Riverkeeper

WHAT: Town Hall on groundwater contamination

WHEN: Monday, February 17th / 6:00 – 7:30 PM

WHERE: Maynard Baptist Church, 1195 Juliette Rd, Forsyth, GA 31029