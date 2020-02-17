What We Know: Law enforcement searching for 23-year-old FVSU student

MACON, Georgia (41NBC/WMGT) – The search continues for a missing Fort Valley State University student on Monday.

Law enforcement agencies and Fort Valley State University campus police have been searching for 23-year-old Anitra Gunn. She was last seen on Valentine’s Day around 11:30 a.m. in the Chestnut Hills Road area.

Lawrence Spurgeon — the director of public safety — said, “Gunn’s family called the police department Saturday saying they had not heard from Anitra, which was unusual.”

Later that day, authorities found her car in Fort Valley.

“Her vehicle was located in that kind of change from a normal missing person report to red flags for us and made me in the sheriff want to take a deeper look into this,” Spurgeon said.

Description

It is unsure of what she may have been wearing at the time

She is described as 5’07, 165 lbs.

Black hair

Brown eyes

If you have any information on the whereabouts of Anitra, call the police department at 478-825-3384.