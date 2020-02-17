Medical Monday: Structural heart program offered by Coliseum

Chip Matthews
MACON, Georgia (41NBC/WMGT) – Debbie Lauber, the Structural Heart Coordinator from Coliseum Medical Centers, joined 41NBC’s Daybreak to talk about heart health.

Lauber spoke about a procedure that helps people with atrial fibrillation. She also provided details on an upcoming heart screening event.

Watch the full interview to learn more.

Healthy Heart Screening info:

  • Saturday, February 29 | 7:00 a.m. – 10:00 a.m.
  • Coliseum Medical Centers: BLDG C, Suite 206
    • 350 Hospital Dr, Macon, GA 31217
  • Register in advance: (478) 746-4646
  • www.ColiseumHealthSystem.com