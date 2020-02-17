Local college holding mock interviews for students

MACON, Georgia (41NBC/WMGT) – W.S. Hutchings College and Career Academy will host mock interviews for more than 200 students on Thursday.

This first session will run from 8 a.m. to 10 a.m. The second session starts at 2 p.m.

A news release from Bibb County School District says students prepared for these interviews by completing a resume, cover letter, and application. They were also instructed about the proper dress and etiquette.

Community members — many of whom are employers who could potentially hire these students — will interview the students.

Event information

Where: W.S. Hutchings College and Career Academy located at 1780 Anthony Road

When: Thursday, February 20. It starts at 8 a.m.