Mother wanted for aiding the escape of her son

MACON, Georgia (41NBC/WMGT) – The Bibb County Sheriff’s Office is asking for help finding a Macon woman.

The Sheriff’s Office is looking for 48-year-old Toyann Mason. Mason has warrants for her arrest for Aiding the Escape Of a Fugitive.

- Advertisement -

It was reported Toyann Mason was advised that her son, 21-year-old Austin Mason, had warrants in September 2019, for Simple Battery Family Violence. According to investigators, before Austin could be taken into custody, his mother removed him from the hospital against doctors orders to avoid arrest. It is believed that Mason could be in Conyers, Georgia.

Mason is about 5’6 and weighs around 160 pounds. Anyone that knows the whereabouts of Toyann Mason is urged to contact the Bibb County Sheriff’s Office at 478-751-7500 or Macon Regional Crime Stoppers at 1-877-68CRIME.