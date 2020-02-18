Rain continues most of the week in Middle Georgia

Today has been a pretty soggy day in Georgia with more rain on the way through the week. A cold front is sagging into Middle Georgia overnight and we won’t see much of a temperature change during the day on Wednesday.



After the heaviest rain moves out overnight, we will keep some light rain through Wednesday morning. After around 10 am most of the area will dry out,but we will keep the cloud cover through the day.

Rain returns by the evening hours on Wednesday, as temperatures begin to cool back into the 40’s leading into Thursday.



Thursday we see the combo of cold air and heavy rain through much of the day. Rain totals will be anywhere from 1-2″ through Thursday night before we finally see clearing on Friday.

The cold air will hang around on Thursday with highs topping out in the mid 40’s. Thursday night as skies start to clear, our temperatures drop into the 30’s.



This weekend we will finally see sunshine and clearing, but winter is making a comeback, up until Sunday evening. Sunday night will bring our next chance of rain that will linger into Monday.

Highs warm back up into the 60’s next week, which is close to normal for this time of year.