Dublin residents petition for intersection to reopen

DUBLIN, Georgia (41NBC/WMGT) – Dublin residents want to reopen an intersection, but commissioners call it “dangerous.”

The intersection at New Buckeye Road and Ben Hall Lake Drive closed after concerns over safety.

Now, some residents want to petition to have the intersection reopened. The intersection closed two years ago.

County administrator Bryan Rogers says commissioners eliminated the intersection with an undesirable angle and replaced it with a new intersection.

“You’re talking about people having to drive an additional 2,300 feet to use the new intersection,” Rogers said. “That’s less than a half a mile. So there’s no way we want to spend taxpayers dollars to fix an intersection that would cut off 2,300 feet.”

Rogers says the closure will allow future development of residential property in the area.