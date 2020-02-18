Laurens County Schools closed due to weather conditions

DUBLIN, Georgia (41NBC/WMGT) — Laurens County Schools will be closed tomorrow due to inclement weather conditions.

The school system decided that the roads will be unsafe for school buses to travel and that students should stay home for the day. Although students get the day off, faculty and staff do not.

Laurens County Schools are requesting that their employees come in from 9 a.m. to 3 p.m.

Staff members are encouraged to contact their principal or supervisor if road conditions are unsafe or other extenuating circumstances arise.

Continued flooding caused by heavy rain, has caused several roads and accidents due to hydroplaning across Middle Georgia. Laurens County Sheriff’s Office is encouraging people to drive slowly and to be careful when approaching water on the roads.