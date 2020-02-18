Macon man arrested with gun, drugs

MACON, Georgia (41NBC/WMGT) — Bibb County Sheriff’s deputies arrested a Macon man after finding drugs and a gun in his possession.

Authorities identified the man as 21-year-old Adrian Mckeith Galloway Jr.

At 03:01 a.m., Deputies patrolled Houston Avenue near Villa Crest Avenue when they made contact with Galloway hanging around The Store located at 3350 Houston Avenue.

While talking to Galloway, deputies asked if he had any weapons. Galloway answered yes.

Deputies say they found a gun. They also found a bag of individual packs of marijuana on Galloway.

The charge

Deputies took Galloway to the Bibb County Jail and charged him with:

Possession of Marijuana with Intent to Distribute

Possession of a Firearm During the Commission of a Felony

Authorities have said no bond for him at this time.

Anyone with information

If you have any additional information about this incident, call the Bibb Sheriff’s Office at 478-751-7500. You can also call Crimestoppers at 1-877-68CRIME.