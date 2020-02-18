Medical Center Navicent Health offers classes for your well-being

MACON, Georgia (41NBC/WMGT) — Medical Center Navicent Health is offering a number of classes to help you stay healthy in March.

HEALTHY DATES – MARCH 2020

3/3 – Spinal Cord Injury Support Group, 6:30 p.m. Rehabilitation Hospital, Navicent Health (3351 Northside Drive, Macon), 478.201.6500 for details

3/3 – Men to Men Prostate Cancer Support Group, 7 p.m., Wellness Center, Navicent Health (3797 Northside Drive, Macon), 478.633.6349 for details

3/6 – Stop the Bleed training class, 10 a.m., 478.633.1530 to register for this free class

3/7 – Prepared Childbirth Class, 9 a.m., 478. 633.BABY or www.navicenthealth.org/pages/beginnings-classes to register, $50.00 fee/prepayment required

3/9 – Prostate Cancer 101, 12 p.m., Peyton Anderson Cancer Center, Navicent Health (800 First Street, Macon), 478.633.8537 for reservations

3/10 – Smoking Cessation Class, 6 p.m., Peyton Anderson Cancer Center, Navicent Health (800 First Street, Macon), 478.633.2614 for details

3/11 – Infant CPR Class, 6:30 p.m., 478.633.BABY or www.navicenthealth.org/pages/beginnings-classes to register for this free class, please register one month prior to the due date

3/11 – Caring for the Caregiver, a support group for family caregivers, 1 p.m., Peyton Anderson Cancer Center, Navicent Health (800 First Street, Macon), 478.633.2020 for details

3/11 – Ribbons of Hope Cancer Support Group, 1 p.m. Peyton Anderson Cancer Center, Navicent Health (800 First Street, Macon), 478.633.2020 for more details

3/12 – Bariatric Support Group, 5:30 p.m., Bariatric & Metabolic Institute, Navicent Health (840 Pine Street, Suite 750, Macon), 478.633.5200 for details

3/14 – Peach Road Race, 8 a.m., Medical Center of Peach County, Navicent Health (1960 Hwy 247 Connector, Byron), www.racerpal.com for registration and information

3/16 – Art Therapy for Cancer Patients and Survivors, 1 p.m., Peyton Anderson Cancer Center, Navicent Health (800 First Street, Macon), 478.633.8537 for details

3/17 – Stroke Support Group, 4 p.m., Rehabilitation Hospital, Navicent Health (3351 Northside Drive, Macon), 478.201.6500 for details

3/17 – Traumatic Brain Injury Support Group, 6 p.m., Rehabilitation Hospital, Navicent Health (3351 Northside Drive, Macon), 404.636.9909 for details

3/19 – The Pink Alliance breast cancer survivor group, 12 p.m., Peyton Anderson Cancer Center, Navicent Health (800 First Street, Macon), 478.633.8537 for details and reservations

3/19 – Parkinson’s Support Group, 2 p.m., Rehabilitation Hospital, Navicent Health (3351 Northside Drive, Macon), 478.201.6500 for details

3/21 – ALS Support Group, 10 a.m., Rehabilitation Hospital, Navicent Health (3351 Northside Drive, Macon), 404.636.9909 for details

3/21 – Breastfeeding Class, 1 p.m., 478.633.BABY or www.navicenthealth.org/pages/beginnings-classes to register for this free class

3/21 – Prepared Childbirth Class, 9 a.m., 478. 633.BABY or www.navicenthealth.org/pages/beginnings-classes to register, $50.00 fee/prepayment required

3/28 – Sibling Class for children 10 and under expecting the birth of a sibling, 10 a.m., 478. 633.BABY or www.navicenthealth.org/pages/beginnings-classes to register for this free class