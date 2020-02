CRAWFORD COUNTY, Georgia (41NBC/WMGT) – Authorities have found the body of missing Fort Valley State University student Anitra Gunn.

Georgia Bureau of Investigation Special Agent J.T. Ricketson tells 41NBC Gunn’s body was found in Crawford County near the Peach County line but didn’t provide further details.

Gunn was last seen Friday, February 14.

