Missing FVSU student fits description of body found

CRAWFORD COUNTY, Georgia (41NBC/WMGT) – A body that fits the description of missing Fort Valley State University student, 23-year-old Anitra Gunn, has been found.

According to Peach County Sheriff Terry Deese, the body was found in Crawford County near the Peach and Crawford County line.

“This started pretty much full-time Saturday morning. And then Monday morning, we formed a task force,” Deese said.

Sheriff Deese says deputies were looking to find more evidence Tuesday after initially searching where Gunn’s car bumper was found on Saturday.

While checking the area again, they found a body. They say the body was partially covered in the woods near Greer Road.

Person of Interest

Not long after finding the body, Fort Valley Police arrested 23-year-old DeMarcus Little.

According to a news release from Fort Valley Department of Public Safety, Gunn’s windows were smashed at her apartment and tires were slashed on her vehicle on February 5.

“We talked to the boyfriend twice already,” Deese said. “He was picked up a little a while ago.”

Little was booked at 6:30 Tuesday and charged with criminal damage to property.

Sheriff Deese says he will not confirm the body is 23-year-old Anitra Gunn until an autopsy is complete.

Fort Valley Department of Public Safety

More charges against Little, who Fort Valley Police Chief Lawrence Spurgeon called Gunn’s “friend,” are pending. The Fort Valley Police Department was assisted by the Peach County Sheriff’s Department and the GBI.

Chief Spurgeon says the investigation into Gunn’s disappearance is ongoing.