Byron school participates in National African American Read-In Chain

BYRON, Georgia (41NBC/WMGT) – Eagle Springs Elementary School will participate in the 31st National African American Read-In Chain. The event happens on Feb. 25 at 2:15 p.m.

According to a news release, the event will place emphasis on sharing books authored by African American writers.

Volunteer readers include:

Retired teachers

Representatives from Board of Education Robins Air Force Base Central Georgia Technical College



They plan to meet in the media center before reading to the children. Organizers ask the volunteers to bring a favorite book or choose one to read from the media center.

The International Reading Association endorses the 31st National African American Read-In Chain.

Event information