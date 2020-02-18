Byron school participates in National African American Read-In Chain

BYRON, Georgia (41NBC/WMGT) – Eagle Springs Elementary School will participate in the 31st National African American Read-In Chain. The event happens on Feb. 25 at 2:15 p.m.
According to a news release, the event will place emphasis on sharing books authored by African American writers.
- Advertisement -
Volunteer readers include:
- Retired teachers
- Representatives from
- Board of Education
- Robins Air Force Base
- Central Georgia Technical College
They plan to meet in the media center before reading to the children. Organizers ask the volunteers to bring a favorite book or choose one to read from the media center.
The International Reading Association endorses the 31st National African American Read-In Chain.
Event information
- Eagle Springs Elementary School, 3591 Highway 41 North in Byron
- Feb. 25 at 2:15 p.m.
- For more information, contact Betty Barnes, 2nd-grade teacher, at betty.barnes@hcbe.net