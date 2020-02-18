Byron school participates in National African American Read-In Chain

By
Kirby Williamson
-
0
National African American Read-In Chain

BYRON, Georgia (41NBC/WMGT) – Eagle Springs Elementary School will participate in the 31st National African American Read-In Chain. The event happens on Feb. 25 at 2:15 p.m. 

According to a news release, the event will place emphasis on sharing books authored by African American writers.

- Advertisement -

Volunteer readers include:

  • Retired teachers
  • Representatives from
    • Board of Education
    • Robins Air Force Base
    • Central Georgia Technical College

They plan to meet in the media center before reading to the children. Organizers ask the volunteers to bring a favorite book or choose one to read from the media center. 

The International Reading Association endorses the 31st National African American Read-In Chain. 

Event information

  • Eagle Springs Elementary School, 3591 Highway 41 North in Byron 
  • Feb. 25 at 2:15 p.m.
  • For more information, contact Betty Barnes, 2nd-grade teacher, at betty.barnes@hcbe.net