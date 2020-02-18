Rain to continue off and on through Thursday

MACON, Georgia. (41NBC/WMGT) – Showers will be ongoing throughout the next few days before we dry out and cool down in a big way by Thursday.

TODAY.

As a cold front moves closer to Middle Georgia, gulf moisture ahead of the front will aid in shower development throughout the day. You will definitely want to keep the rain gear handy as you head out over the next few days. Under a mostly cloudy sky this afternoon temperatures will top out in the upper 60’s near 70° for many of our cities. Tonight we will keep the off and on showers around as temperatures fall into the upper 50’s.

TOMORROW.

We are going to hit repeat for Wednesday as isolated to scattered showers are once again expected. Temperatures will be slightly cooler as the front passes through with most areas topping out in the middle 60’s.

EXTENDED FORECAST.

Rain hangs around through Thursday before we dry out just in time for the final day of the work week. Temperatures on Thursday afternoon will struggle to make it out of the 40’s while we will be in the low 50’s on Friday with a sunny sky. Temperatures warm up as we head throughout the week, but isolated showers are back by Sunday.

