Restaurant Report Card: Food service inspection scores February 10-16

MACON, Georgia (41NBC/WMGT) – Here are Middle Georgia's food service health inspection scores from the Georgia Department of Public Health between Monday, February 10 and Sunday, February 16.
Note: All scores of 75 and below are shown in red. All scores between 76 and 85 are shown in orange. All scores of 100 are shown in green.
Baldwin County:
Savannah Court of Milledgeville (Food Service)
61 MARSHALL RD MILLEDGEVILLE, GA 31061
Last Inspection Score: 100
Last Inspection Date: 02-14-2020
La Quinta Inn & Suites (Food Service)
1839 N COLUMBIA ST MILLEDGEVILLE, GA 31061
Last Inspection Score: 100
Last Inspection Date: 02-14-2020
Longhorn Steakhouse
2470 N COLUMBIA ST MILLEDGEVILLE, GA 31061
Last Inspection Score: 100
Last Inspection Date: 02-13-2020
Octagon Cafe
2400 N COLUMBIA ST MILLEDGEVILLE, GA 31061
Last Inspection Score: 97
Last Inspection Date: 02-13-2020
Holiday Inn Express & Suites (Food Service)
2470 N COLUMBIA ST MILLEDGEVILLE, GA 31061
Last Inspection Score: 100
Last Inspection Date: 02-13-2020
Krystal
1884 N COLUMBIA ST MILLEDGEVILLE, GA 31061
Last Inspection Score: 100
Last Inspection Date: 02-13-2020
Chili’s Bar and Grill
2596 N COLUMBIA ST MILLEDGEVILLE, GA 31061
Last Inspection Score: 97
Last Inspection Date: 02-11-2020
AJ’s To Go
400 S ELBERT ST MILLEDGEVILLE, GA 31061
Last Inspection Score: 96
Last Inspection Date: 02-10-2020
Applebee’s
106 ROBERSON MILL RD MILLEDGEVILLE, GA 31061
Last Inspection Score: 100
Last Inspection Date: 02-10-2020
Bibb County:
Tommy’s
5580 THOMASTON RD STE 10 MACON, GA 31220
Last Inspection Score: 94
Last Inspection Date: 02-14-2020
CC Fish House
4032 CHAMBERS RD UNIT A MACON, GA 31206
Last Inspection Score: 90
Last Inspection Date: 02-14-2020
Chefspring LLC
3111 VINEVILLE AVE MACON, GA 31204
Last Inspection Score: 98
Last Inspection Date: 02-14-2020
Morningside of Macon (Food Service)
6191 PEAKE RD MACON, GA 31220
Last Inspection Score: 96
Last Inspection Date: 02-14-2020
Little Caesar’s
1477 PIO NONO AVE MACON, GA 31204
Last Inspection Score: 100
Last Inspection Date: 02-14-2020
Towne Place Suites (Food Service)
1550 MERCER UNIVERSITY DR MACON, GA 31204
Last Inspection Score: 99
Last Inspection Date: 02-14-2020
Applebee’s
6235 ZEBULON RD MACON, GA 31210
Last Inspection Score: 84
Last Inspection Date: 02-13-2020
Pinegate (Food Service)
300 CHARTER BLVD MACON, GA 31210
Last Inspection Score: 92
Last Inspection Date: 02-13-2020
Firehouse Subs
4921 RIVERSIDE DR MACON, GA 31210
Last Inspection Score: 85
Last Inspection Date: 02-13-2020
Daiquiris & More
378 SECOND ST MACON, GA 31201
Last Inspection Score: 99
Last Inspection Date: 02-12-2020
Glory Days Grill
3933 ARKWRIGHT RD MACON, GA 31210
Last Inspection Score: 95
Last Inspection Date: 02-12-2020
Firehouse Subs
4640 PRESIDENTIAL PKWY STE A MACON, GA 31206
Last Inspection Score: 96
Last Inspection Date: 02-12-2020
Macon Coliseum #7 (Food Service)
200 COLISEUM DR MACON, GA 31217
Last Inspection Score: 99
Last Inspection Date: 02-11-2020
Macon Centreplex #5 (Food Service)
200 COLISEUM DR MACON, GA 31217
Last Inspection Score: 100
Last Inspection Date: 02-11-2020
Macon Centreplex #2 (Food Service)
200 COLISEUM DR MACON, GA 31217
Last Inspection Score: 97
Last Inspection Date: 02-11-2020
Macon Centreplex #6 (Food Service)
200 COLISEUM DR MACON, GA 31217
Last Inspection Score: 100
Last Inspection Date: 02-11-2020
Macon Centreplex #3 (Food Service)
200 COLISEUM DR MACON, GA 31217
Last Inspection Score: 95
Last Inspection Date: 02-11-2020
Macon Centreplex #4 (Food Service)
200 COLISEUM DR MACON, GA 31217
Last Inspection Score: 97
Last Inspection Date: 02-11-2020
Monument Kitchen
200 COLISEUM DR MACON, GA 31217
Last Inspection Score: 94
Last Inspection Date: 02-11-2020
Marriott Macon City Center (Food Service)
240 COLISEUM DR MACON, GA 31217
Last Inspection Score: 84
Last Inspection Date: 02-11-2020
Marriott Macon City Center Conference Kitchen
240 COLISEUM DR MACON, GA 31217
Last Inspection Score: 84
Last Inspection Date: 02-11-2020
Marriott Macon City Center Concession B
240 COLISEUM DR MACON, GA 31217
Last Inspection Score: 99
Last Inspection Date: 02-11-2020
Marriott Macon City Center Concession A
240 COLISEUM DR MACON, GA 31217
Last Inspection Score: 93
Last Inspection Date: 02-11-2020
A Brooke Haven Lounge (Food Service)
401 CHERRY ST STE 101 MACON, GA 31201
Last Inspection Score: 100
Last Inspection Date: 02-11-2020
Checker’s
3404 MERCER UNIV DR MACON, GA 31204
Last Inspection Score: 96
Last Inspection Date: 02-10-2020
Pizza Hut
3755 BLOOMFIELD RD MACON, GA 31204
Last Inspection Score: 80
Last Inspection Date: 02-10-2020
Crawford County:
Roberta Healthcare Center (Food Service)
420 MYRTLE DR ROBERTA, GA 31078
Last Inspection Score: 83
Last Inspection Date: 02-14-2020
Champion’s Restaurant
277 N DUGGER ST ROBERTA, GA 31078
Last Inspection Score: 92
Last Inspection Date: 02-14-2020
Hancock County:
Hancock Central Middle/High School (Food Service)
11311 N HIGHWAY 15 SPARTA, GA 31087
Last Inspection Score: 100
Last Inspection Date: 02-13-2020
M.E. Lewis Elementary School (Food Service)
11145 N HWY 15 SPARTA, GA 31087
Last Inspection Score: 100
Last Inspection Date: 02-13-2020
John Hancock Academy (Food Service)
1100 LINTON RD SPARTA, GA 31087
Last Inspection Score: 100
Last Inspection Date: 02-11-2020
Early Head Start Learning Center (Food Service)
79 BOLAND CIR SPARTA, GA 31087
Last Inspection Score: 100
Last Inspection Date: 02-11-2020
Houston County:
Ichiban Grill
273 PERRY PKWY STE F PERRY, GA 31069
Last Inspection Score: 97 (improved from 2/11; see below)
Last Inspection Date: 02-17-2020
Subway
105 IFFIE RD PERRY, GA 31069
Last Inspection Score: 85
Last Inspection Date: 02-14-2020
Comfort Inn & Suites (Food Service)
201 LECT DR PERRY, GA 31069
Last Inspection Score: 92
Last Inspection Date: 02-14-2020
Wingate by Wyndham (Food Service)
4031 WATSON BLVD WARNER ROBINS, GA 31093
Last Inspection Score: 82
Last Inspection Date: 02-14-2020
La Quinta Inn & Suites (Food Service)
102 PLAZA DR PERRY, GA 31069
Last Inspection Score: 94
Last Inspection Date: 02-14-2020
Salsa’s Mexican Grill – Mobile
738 RUSSELL PKWY WARNER ROBINS, GA 31088
Last Inspection Score: 100
Last Inspection Date: 02-14-2020
Sea Shells Seafood Extended
177 RUSSELL PKWY STE 1 WARNER ROBINS, GA 31088
Last Inspection Score: 100
Last Inspection Date: 02-14-2020
Huddle House
2075 WATSON BLVD WARNER ROBINS, GA 31093
Last Inspection Score: 83
Last Inspection Date: 02-13-2020
McDonald’s
793 E HIGHWAY 96 BONAIRE, GA 31005
Last Inspection Score: 90
Last Inspection Date: 02-13-2020
Emmaus Table (Food Service)
129 S HOUSTON RD WARNER ROBINS, GA 31088
Last Inspection Score: 93
Last Inspection Date: 02-13-2020
Georgia Bob’s BBQ
107 PERIMETER RD PERRY, GA 31069
Last Inspection Score: 78
Last Inspection Date: 02-13-2020
McDonald’s
1413 SAM NUNN BLVD PERRY, GA 31069
Last Inspection Score: 87
Last Inspection Date: 02-12-2020
El Jalisciense
1114 HWY 96 STE B-6 KATHLEEN, GA 31047
Last Inspection Score: 91
Last Inspection Score: 02-12-2020
Krystal
1415 SAM NUNN BLVD PERRY, GA 31069
Last Inspection Score: 78
Last Inspection Date: 02-12-2020
Warner Robins Rehabilitation Center (Food Service)
1601 ELBERTA RD WARNER ROBINS, GA 31093
Last Inspection Score: 98
Last Inspection Date: 02-12-2020
Little Debbies Bar & Grill
2515 MOODY RD WARNER ROBINS, GA 31088
Last Inspection Score: 98
Last Inspection Date: 02-12-2020
Decadent A Coffee and Dessert Bar
1057 HWY 96 STE 200 WARNER ROBINS, GA 31088
Last Inspection Score: 100
Last Inspection Date: 02-12-2020
Wild Wing Cafe
714 LAKE JOY RD WARNER ROBINS, GA 31088
Last Inspection Score: 91
Last Inspection Date: 02-12-2020
Burger King
1000 ST. PATRICKS DR PERRY, GA 31069
Last Inspection Score: 91
Last Inspection Date: 02-11-2020
Outback Steakhouse
3088 WATSON BLVD WARNER ROBINS, GA 31093
Last Inspection Score: 98
Last Inspection Date: 02-11-2020
Smokes Bar & Grill
1249 RUSSELL PKWY WARNER ROBINS, GA 31088
Last Inspection Score: 98
Last Inspection Date: 02-11-2020
Shane’s Rib Shack
2907 WATSON BLVD STE C WARNER ROBINS, GA 31088
Last Inspection Score: 100
Last Inspection Date: 02-11-2020
Waffle House
300 AG VILLAGE BLVD PERRY, GA 31069
Last Inspection Score: 100
Last Inspection Date: 02-11-2020
Growler USA America’s Microbrew Pub
1117 HWY 96 STE 100 KATHLEEN, GA 31047
Last Inspection Score: 91
Last Inspection Date: 02-11-2020
Ichiban Grill
273 PERRY PKWY STE F PERRY, GA 31069
Inspection Score: 52 (improved score on 2/17; see above)
Inspection Date: 02-11-2020
Fresh Pie Pizza
6001 WATSON BLVD STE 200 BYRON, GA 31008
Last Inspection Score: 100
Last Inspection Date: 02-11-2020
Casa Mexico II
866 HIGHWAY 96 STE 103 WARNER ROBINS, GA 31088
Last Inspection Score: 90
Last Inspection Date: 02-11-2020
Metropolis Grill
866 HIGHWAY 96 STE 104 WARNER ROBINS, GA 31088
Last Inspection Score: 90
Last Inspection Date: 02-10-2020
Church Home Rehabilitation & Healthcare (Food Service)
2470 HWY 41 N FORT VALLEY, GA 31030
Last Inspection Score: 100
Last Inspection Date: 02-10-2020
Freddy’s Frozen Custards & Steakburgers
678 LAKE JOY RD STE 500 KATHLEEN, GA 31047
Last Inspection Score: 91
Last Inspection Date: 02-10-2020
Papa John’s
322 N PERRY PKWY PERRY, GA 31069
Last Inspection Score: 94
Last Inspection Date: 02-10-2020
Laurens County:
Saltwater Fishery
110 S JEFFERSON ST DUBLIN, GA 31021
Last Inspection Score: 100
Last Inspection Date: 02-14-2020
Hampton Inn & Suites (Food Service)
103 TRAVEL CENTER BLVD DUBLIN, GA 31021
Last Inspection Score: 93
Last Inspection Date: 02-13-2020
Mama P’s Kitchen
1303 TELFAIR ST DUBLIN, GA 31021
Last Inspection Score: 96
Last Inspection Date: 02-13-2020
Dublin Place (Food Service)
504 FIRETOWER RD DUBLIN, GA 31021
Last Inspection Score: 93
Last Inspection Date: 02-12-2020
The Snack Boxx
511 CENTRAL DR EAST DUBLIN, GA 31027
Last Inspection Score: 88
Last Inspection Date: 02-11-2020
Arby’s
2109 VETERANS BLVD DUBLIN, GA 31021
Last Inspection Score: 82
Last Inspection Date: 02-10-2020
Monroe County:
Grits Cafe
17 W JOHNSTON ST. FORSYTH, GA 31029
Last Inspection Score: 94
Last Inspection Date: 02-13-2020
Marco’s Pizza
279 N LEE ST FORSYTH, GA 31029
Last Inspection Score: 84
Last Inspection Date: 02-13-2020
Samuel E. Hubbard Elementary (Food Service)
558 HWY 83 S FORSYTH, GA 31029
Last Inspection Score: 99
Last Inspection Date: 02-12-2020
Quality Inn (Food Service)
951 HWY 42 NORTH FORSYTH, GA 31029
Last Inspection Score: 96
Last Inspection Date: 02-12-2020
River Place (Food Service)
3492 JOHNSTONVILLE RD FORSYTH, GA 31029
Last Inspection Score: 95
Last Inspection Date: 02-11-2020
T.G. Scott Elementary School (Food Service)
70 THORNTON RD FORSYTH, GA 31029
Last Inspection Score: 100
Last Inspection Date: 02-10-2020
Peach County:
Kay Community Training Center (Food Service)
213 ALLEN ST FORT VALLEY, GA 31030
Last Inspection Score: 100
Last Inspection Date: 02-13-2020
Miss Jackee’s Hot Wing Shoppe
803 ORANGE ST FORT VALLEY, GA 31030
Last Inspection Score: 96
Last Inspection Date: 02-13-2020
Senior Citizen Center (Food Service)
101 MURRAY RD EXT FORT VALLEY, GA 31030
Last Inspection Score: 100
Last Inspection Date: 02-12-2020
Sodexo – Slice of Life @ Fort Valley State
1005 STATE UNIVERSITY DR FORT VALLEY, GA 31030
Last Inspection Score: 92
Last Inspection Date: 02-12-2020
Wendy’s
309 N CAMELLIA BLVD FORT VALLEY, GA 31030
Last Inspection Score: 97
Last Inspection Date: 02-11-2020
Jazzman’s Cafe
1005 UNIVERSITY DR FORT VALLEY, GA 31030
Last Inspection Score: 99
Last Inspection Date: 02-10-2020
Putnam County:
Southern Delight Cafeteria
104 OCONEE ST EATONTON, GA 31024
Last Inspection Score: 90
Last Inspection Date: 02-14-2020
Henry’s Garrett Catering
200 S WASHINGTON AVE EATONTON, GA 31024
Last Inspection Score: 100
Last Inspection Date: 02-14-2020
Putnam County Jail (Food Service)
111 RIDLEY DR EATONTON, GA 31024
Last Inspection Score: 96
Last Inspection Date: 02-13-2020
Inaho
103 HARMONY CROSSING STE 3 EATONTON, GA 31024
Last Inspection Score: 100
Last Inspection Date: 02-13-2020
Harbor @ Harmony Crossing (Food Service)
923 HARMONY RD EATONTON, GA 31024
Last Inspection Score: 91
Last Inspection Date: 02-12-2020
Tastee Chick
812 OAK ST EATONTON, GA 31024
Last Inspection Score: 99
Last Inspection Date: 02-10-2020
Huddle House
916 OAK ST EATONTON, GA 31024
Last Inspection Score: 92
Last Inspection Date: 02-10-2020
Taylor County:
Ray’s on the Run
29 W MAIN STREET BUTLER, GA 31006
Last Inspection Score: 90
Last Inspection Date: 02-10-2020
Treutlen County:
Treutlen Probation Detention Center (Food Service)
401 CASCADE CIRCLE PO BOX 707 SOPERTON, GA 30457
Last Inspection Score: 100
Last Inspection Date: 02-12-2020
Twiggs County:
China Wok
101 N RAILROAD ST JEFFERSONVILLE, GA 31044
Last Inspection Score: 91
Last Inspection Date: 02-11-2020
Washington County:
Trackside Pub & Deli
102 W NORTH CENTRAL AVE TENNILLE, GA 31089
Last Inspection Score: 100
Last Inspection Date: 02-13-2020
Wilcox County:
Q & J’s Cafe
202 S BROAD ST ABBEVILLE, GA 31001
Last Inspection Score: 75
Last Inspection Date: 02-11-2020
Carter’s Fried Chicken
1303 FIRST AVENUE ROCHELLE, GA 31079
Last Inspection Score: 89
Last Inspection Date: 02-11-2020