Restaurant Report Card: Food service inspection scores February 10-16

By
Tucker Sargent
-
0

MACON, Georgia (41NBC/WMGT) – Here are Middle Georgia’s food service health inspection scores from the Georgia Department of Public Health between Monday, February 10 and Sunday, February 16. 41NBC’s Restaurant Report Card airs Tuesdays at 6 and 11.

Note: All scores of 75 and below are shown in red. All scores between 76 and 85 are shown in orange. All scores of 100 are shown in green.

- Advertisement -

Click here to search and read full inspection reports.

Baldwin County:

Savannah Court of Milledgeville (Food Service)
61 MARSHALL RD MILLEDGEVILLE, GA 31061
Last Inspection Score: 100
Last Inspection Date: 02-14-2020

La Quinta Inn & Suites (Food Service)
1839 N COLUMBIA ST MILLEDGEVILLE, GA 31061
Last Inspection Score: 100
Last Inspection Date: 02-14-2020

Longhorn Steakhouse
2470 N COLUMBIA ST MILLEDGEVILLE, GA 31061
Last Inspection Score: 100
Last Inspection Date: 02-13-2020

Octagon Cafe
2400 N COLUMBIA ST MILLEDGEVILLE, GA 31061
Last Inspection Score: 97
Last Inspection Date: 02-13-2020

Holiday Inn Express & Suites (Food Service)
2470 N COLUMBIA ST MILLEDGEVILLE, GA 31061
Last Inspection Score: 100
Last Inspection Date: 02-13-2020

Krystal
1884 N COLUMBIA ST MILLEDGEVILLE, GA 31061
Last Inspection Score: 100
Last Inspection Date: 02-13-2020

Chili’s Bar and Grill
2596 N COLUMBIA ST MILLEDGEVILLE, GA 31061
Last Inspection Score: 97
Last Inspection Date: 02-11-2020

AJ’s To Go
400 S ELBERT ST MILLEDGEVILLE, GA 31061
Last Inspection Score: 96
Last Inspection Date: 02-10-2020

Applebee’s
106 ROBERSON MILL RD MILLEDGEVILLE, GA 31061
Last Inspection Score: 100
Last Inspection Date: 02-10-2020

 

Bibb County:

Tommy’s
5580 THOMASTON RD STE 10 MACON, GA 31220
Last Inspection Score: 94
Last Inspection Date: 02-14-2020

CC Fish House
4032 CHAMBERS RD UNIT A MACON, GA 31206
Last Inspection Score: 90
Last Inspection Date: 02-14-2020

Chefspring LLC
3111 VINEVILLE AVE MACON, GA 31204
Last Inspection Score: 98
Last Inspection Date: 02-14-2020

Morningside of Macon (Food Service)
6191 PEAKE RD MACON, GA 31220
Last Inspection Score: 96
Last Inspection Date: 02-14-2020

Little Caesar’s
1477 PIO NONO AVE MACON, GA 31204
Last Inspection Score: 100
Last Inspection Date: 02-14-2020

Towne Place Suites (Food Service)
1550 MERCER UNIVERSITY DR MACON, GA 31204
Last Inspection Score: 99
Last Inspection Date: 02-14-2020

Applebee’s
6235 ZEBULON RD MACON, GA 31210
Last Inspection Score: 84
Last Inspection Date: 02-13-2020

Pinegate (Food Service)
300 CHARTER BLVD MACON, GA 31210
Last Inspection Score: 92
Last Inspection Date: 02-13-2020

Firehouse Subs
4921 RIVERSIDE DR MACON, GA 31210
Last Inspection Score: 85
Last Inspection Date: 02-13-2020

Daiquiris & More
378 SECOND ST MACON, GA 31201
Last Inspection Score: 99
Last Inspection Date: 02-12-2020

Glory Days Grill
3933 ARKWRIGHT RD MACON, GA 31210
Last Inspection Score: 95
Last Inspection Date: 02-12-2020

Firehouse Subs
4640 PRESIDENTIAL PKWY STE A MACON, GA 31206
Last Inspection Score: 96
Last Inspection Date: 02-12-2020

Macon Coliseum #7 (Food Service)
200 COLISEUM DR MACON, GA 31217
Last Inspection Score: 99
Last Inspection Date: 02-11-2020

Macon Centreplex #5 (Food Service)
200 COLISEUM DR MACON, GA 31217
Last Inspection Score: 100
Last Inspection Date: 02-11-2020

Macon Centreplex #2 (Food Service)
200 COLISEUM DR MACON, GA 31217
Last Inspection Score: 97
Last Inspection Date: 02-11-2020

Macon Centreplex #6 (Food Service)
200 COLISEUM DR MACON, GA 31217
Last Inspection Score: 100
Last Inspection Date: 02-11-2020

Macon Centreplex #3 (Food Service)
200 COLISEUM DR MACON, GA 31217
Last Inspection Score: 95
Last Inspection Date: 02-11-2020

Macon Centreplex #4 (Food Service)
200 COLISEUM DR MACON, GA 31217
Last Inspection Score: 97
Last Inspection Date: 02-11-2020

Monument Kitchen
200 COLISEUM DR MACON, GA 31217
Last Inspection Score: 94
Last Inspection Date: 02-11-2020

Marriott Macon City Center (Food Service)
240 COLISEUM DR MACON, GA 31217
Last Inspection Score: 84
Last Inspection Date: 02-11-2020

Marriott Macon City Center Conference Kitchen
240 COLISEUM DR MACON, GA 31217
Last Inspection Score: 84
Last Inspection Date: 02-11-2020

Marriott Macon City Center Concession B
240 COLISEUM DR MACON, GA 31217
Last Inspection Score: 99
Last Inspection Date: 02-11-2020

Marriott Macon City Center Concession A
240 COLISEUM DR MACON, GA 31217
Last Inspection Score: 93
Last Inspection Date: 02-11-2020

A Brooke Haven Lounge (Food Service)
401 CHERRY ST STE 101 MACON, GA 31201
Last Inspection Score: 100
Last Inspection Date: 02-11-2020

Checker’s
3404 MERCER UNIV DR MACON, GA 31204
Last Inspection Score: 96
Last Inspection Date: 02-10-2020

Pizza Hut
3755 BLOOMFIELD RD MACON, GA 31204
Last Inspection Score: 80
Last Inspection Date: 02-10-2020

 

Crawford County:

Roberta Healthcare Center (Food Service)
420 MYRTLE DR ROBERTA, GA 31078
Last Inspection Score: 83
Last Inspection Date: 02-14-2020

Champion’s Restaurant
277 N DUGGER ST ROBERTA, GA 31078
Last Inspection Score: 92
Last Inspection Date: 02-14-2020

 

Hancock County:

Hancock Central Middle/High School (Food Service)
11311 N HIGHWAY 15 SPARTA, GA 31087
Last Inspection Score: 100
Last Inspection Date: 02-13-2020

M.E. Lewis Elementary School (Food Service)
11145 N HWY 15 SPARTA, GA 31087
Last Inspection Score: 100
Last Inspection Date: 02-13-2020

John Hancock Academy (Food Service)
1100 LINTON RD SPARTA, GA 31087
Last Inspection Score: 100
Last Inspection Date: 02-11-2020

Early Head Start Learning Center (Food Service)
79 BOLAND CIR SPARTA, GA 31087
Last Inspection Score: 100
Last Inspection Date: 02-11-2020

 

Houston County:

Ichiban Grill
273 PERRY PKWY STE F PERRY, GA 31069
Last Inspection Score: 97 (improved from 2/11; see below)
Last Inspection Date: 02-17-2020

Subway
105 IFFIE RD PERRY, GA 31069
Last Inspection Score: 85
Last Inspection Date: 02-14-2020

Comfort Inn & Suites (Food Service)
201 LECT DR PERRY, GA 31069
Last Inspection Score: 92
Last Inspection Date: 02-14-2020

Wingate by Wyndham (Food Service)
4031 WATSON BLVD WARNER ROBINS, GA 31093
Last Inspection Score: 82
Last Inspection Date: 02-14-2020

La Quinta Inn & Suites (Food Service)
102 PLAZA DR PERRY, GA 31069
Last Inspection Score: 94
Last Inspection Date: 02-14-2020

Salsa’s Mexican Grill – Mobile
738 RUSSELL PKWY WARNER ROBINS, GA 31088
Last Inspection Score: 100
Last Inspection Date: 02-14-2020

Sea Shells Seafood Extended
177 RUSSELL PKWY STE 1 WARNER ROBINS, GA 31088
Last Inspection Score: 100
Last Inspection Date: 02-14-2020

Huddle House
2075 WATSON BLVD WARNER ROBINS, GA 31093
Last Inspection Score: 83
Last Inspection Date: 02-13-2020

McDonald’s
793 E HIGHWAY 96 BONAIRE, GA 31005
Last Inspection Score: 90
Last Inspection Date: 02-13-2020

Emmaus Table (Food Service)
129 S HOUSTON RD WARNER ROBINS, GA 31088
Last Inspection Score: 93
Last Inspection Date: 02-13-2020

Georgia Bob’s BBQ
107 PERIMETER RD PERRY, GA 31069
Last Inspection Score: 78
Last Inspection Date: 02-13-2020

McDonald’s
1413 SAM NUNN BLVD PERRY, GA 31069
Last Inspection Score: 87
Last Inspection Date: 02-12-2020

El Jalisciense
1114 HWY 96 STE B-6 KATHLEEN, GA 31047
Last Inspection Score: 91
Last Inspection Score: 02-12-2020

Krystal
1415 SAM NUNN BLVD PERRY, GA 31069
Last Inspection Score: 78
Last Inspection Date: 02-12-2020

Warner Robins Rehabilitation Center (Food Service)
1601 ELBERTA RD WARNER ROBINS, GA 31093
Last Inspection Score: 98
Last Inspection Date: 02-12-2020

Little Debbies Bar & Grill
2515 MOODY RD WARNER ROBINS, GA 31088
Last Inspection Score: 98
Last Inspection Date: 02-12-2020

Decadent A Coffee and Dessert Bar
1057 HWY 96 STE 200 WARNER ROBINS, GA 31088
Last Inspection Score: 100
Last Inspection Date: 02-12-2020

Wild Wing Cafe
714 LAKE JOY RD WARNER ROBINS, GA 31088
Last Inspection Score: 91
Last Inspection Date: 02-12-2020

Burger King
1000 ST. PATRICKS DR PERRY, GA 31069
Last Inspection Score: 91
Last Inspection Date: 02-11-2020

Outback Steakhouse
3088 WATSON BLVD WARNER ROBINS, GA 31093
Last Inspection Score: 98
Last Inspection Date: 02-11-2020

Smokes Bar & Grill
1249 RUSSELL PKWY WARNER ROBINS, GA 31088
Last Inspection Score: 98
Last Inspection Date: 02-11-2020

Shane’s Rib Shack
2907 WATSON BLVD STE C WARNER ROBINS, GA 31088
Last Inspection Score: 100
Last Inspection Date: 02-11-2020

Waffle House
300 AG VILLAGE BLVD PERRY, GA 31069
Last Inspection Score: 100
Last Inspection Date: 02-11-2020

Growler USA America’s Microbrew Pub
1117 HWY 96 STE 100 KATHLEEN, GA 31047
Last Inspection Score: 91
Last Inspection Date: 02-11-2020

Ichiban Grill
273 PERRY PKWY STE F PERRY, GA 31069
Inspection Score: 52 (improved score on 2/17; see above)
Inspection Date: 02-11-2020

Fresh Pie Pizza
6001 WATSON BLVD STE 200 BYRON, GA 31008
Last Inspection Score: 100
Last Inspection Date: 02-11-2020

Casa Mexico II
866 HIGHWAY 96 STE 103 WARNER ROBINS, GA 31088
Last Inspection Score: 90
Last Inspection Date: 02-11-2020

Metropolis Grill
866 HIGHWAY 96 STE 104 WARNER ROBINS, GA 31088
Last Inspection Score: 90
Last Inspection Date: 02-10-2020

Church Home Rehabilitation & Healthcare (Food Service)
2470 HWY 41 N FORT VALLEY, GA 31030
Last Inspection Score: 100
Last Inspection Date: 02-10-2020

Freddy’s Frozen Custards & Steakburgers
678 LAKE JOY RD STE 500 KATHLEEN, GA 31047
Last Inspection Score: 91
Last Inspection Date: 02-10-2020

Papa John’s
322 N PERRY PKWY PERRY, GA 31069
Last Inspection Score: 94
Last Inspection Date: 02-10-2020

 

Laurens County:

Saltwater Fishery
110 S JEFFERSON ST DUBLIN, GA 31021
Last Inspection Score: 100
Last Inspection Date: 02-14-2020

Hampton Inn & Suites (Food Service)
103 TRAVEL CENTER BLVD DUBLIN, GA 31021
Last Inspection Score: 93
Last Inspection Date: 02-13-2020

Mama P’s Kitchen
1303 TELFAIR ST DUBLIN, GA 31021
Last Inspection Score: 96
Last Inspection Date: 02-13-2020

Dublin Place (Food Service)
504 FIRETOWER RD DUBLIN, GA 31021
Last Inspection Score: 93
Last Inspection Date: 02-12-2020

The Snack Boxx
511 CENTRAL DR EAST DUBLIN, GA 31027
Last Inspection Score: 88
Last Inspection Date: 02-11-2020

Arby’s
2109 VETERANS BLVD DUBLIN, GA 31021
Last Inspection Score: 82
Last Inspection Date: 02-10-2020

 

Monroe County:

Grits Cafe
17 W JOHNSTON ST. FORSYTH, GA 31029
Last Inspection Score: 94
Last Inspection Date: 02-13-2020

Marco’s Pizza
279 N LEE ST FORSYTH, GA 31029
Last Inspection Score: 84
Last Inspection Date: 02-13-2020

Samuel E. Hubbard Elementary (Food Service)
558 HWY 83 S FORSYTH, GA 31029
Last Inspection Score: 99
Last Inspection Date: 02-12-2020

Quality Inn (Food Service)
951 HWY 42 NORTH FORSYTH, GA 31029
Last Inspection Score: 96
Last Inspection Date: 02-12-2020

River Place (Food Service)
3492 JOHNSTONVILLE RD FORSYTH, GA 31029
Last Inspection Score: 95
Last Inspection Date: 02-11-2020

T.G. Scott Elementary School (Food Service)
70 THORNTON RD FORSYTH, GA 31029
Last Inspection Score: 100
Last Inspection Date: 02-10-2020

 

Peach County:

Kay Community Training Center (Food Service)
213 ALLEN ST FORT VALLEY, GA 31030
Last Inspection Score: 100
Last Inspection Date: 02-13-2020

Miss Jackee’s Hot Wing Shoppe
803 ORANGE ST FORT VALLEY, GA 31030
Last Inspection Score: 96
Last Inspection Date: 02-13-2020

Senior Citizen Center (Food Service)
101 MURRAY RD EXT FORT VALLEY, GA 31030
Last Inspection Score: 100
Last Inspection Date: 02-12-2020

Sodexo – Slice of Life @ Fort Valley State
1005 STATE UNIVERSITY DR FORT VALLEY, GA 31030
Last Inspection Score: 92
Last Inspection Date: 02-12-2020

Wendy’s
309 N CAMELLIA BLVD FORT VALLEY, GA 31030
Last Inspection Score: 97
Last Inspection Date: 02-11-2020

Jazzman’s Cafe
1005 UNIVERSITY DR FORT VALLEY, GA 31030
Last Inspection Score: 99
Last Inspection Date: 02-10-2020

 

Putnam County:

Southern Delight Cafeteria
104 OCONEE ST EATONTON, GA 31024
Last Inspection Score: 90
Last Inspection Date: 02-14-2020

Henry’s Garrett Catering
200 S WASHINGTON AVE EATONTON, GA 31024
Last Inspection Score: 100
Last Inspection Date: 02-14-2020

Putnam County Jail (Food Service)
111 RIDLEY DR EATONTON, GA 31024
Last Inspection Score: 96
Last Inspection Date: 02-13-2020

Inaho
103 HARMONY CROSSING STE 3 EATONTON, GA 31024
Last Inspection Score: 100
Last Inspection Date: 02-13-2020

Harbor @ Harmony Crossing (Food Service)
923 HARMONY RD EATONTON, GA 31024
Last Inspection Score: 91
Last Inspection Date: 02-12-2020

Tastee Chick
812 OAK ST EATONTON, GA 31024
Last Inspection Score: 99
Last Inspection Date: 02-10-2020

Huddle House
916 OAK ST EATONTON, GA 31024
Last Inspection Score: 92
Last Inspection Date: 02-10-2020

 

Taylor County:

Ray’s on the Run
29 W MAIN STREET BUTLER, GA 31006
Last Inspection Score: 90
Last Inspection Date: 02-10-2020

 

Treutlen County:

Treutlen Probation Detention Center (Food Service)
401 CASCADE CIRCLE PO BOX 707 SOPERTON, GA 30457
Last Inspection Score: 100
Last Inspection Date: 02-12-2020

 

Twiggs County:

China Wok
101 N RAILROAD ST JEFFERSONVILLE, GA 31044
Last Inspection Score: 91
Last Inspection Date: 02-11-2020

Washington County:

Trackside Pub & Deli
102 W NORTH CENTRAL AVE TENNILLE, GA 31089
Last Inspection Score: 100
Last Inspection Date: 02-13-2020

 

Wilcox County:

Q & J’s Cafe
202 S BROAD ST ABBEVILLE, GA 31001
Last Inspection Score: 75
Last Inspection Date: 02-11-2020

Carter’s Fried Chicken
1303 FIRST AVENUE ROCHELLE, GA 31079
Last Inspection Score: 89
Last Inspection Date: 02-11-2020

You Might Also Like