Restaurant Report Card: Food service inspection scores February 10-16

MACON, Georgia (41NBC/WMGT) – Here are Middle Georgia’s food service health inspection scores from the Georgia Department of Public Health between Monday, February 10 and Sunday, February 16. 41NBC’s Restaurant Report Card airs Tuesdays at 6 and 11.

Note: All scores of 75 and below are shown in red. All scores between 76 and 85 are shown in orange. All scores of 100 are shown in green.

Click here to search and read full inspection reports.

Baldwin County:

Savannah Court of Milledgeville (Food Service)

61 MARSHALL RD MILLEDGEVILLE, GA 31061

Last Inspection Score: 100

Last Inspection Date: 02-14-2020

La Quinta Inn & Suites (Food Service)

1839 N COLUMBIA ST MILLEDGEVILLE, GA 31061

Last Inspection Score: 100

Last Inspection Date: 02-14-2020

Longhorn Steakhouse

2470 N COLUMBIA ST MILLEDGEVILLE, GA 31061

Last Inspection Score: 100

Last Inspection Date: 02-13-2020

Octagon Cafe

2400 N COLUMBIA ST MILLEDGEVILLE, GA 31061

Last Inspection Score: 97

Last Inspection Date: 02-13-2020

Holiday Inn Express & Suites (Food Service)

2470 N COLUMBIA ST MILLEDGEVILLE, GA 31061

Last Inspection Score: 100

Last Inspection Date: 02-13-2020

Krystal

1884 N COLUMBIA ST MILLEDGEVILLE, GA 31061

Last Inspection Score: 100

Last Inspection Date: 02-13-2020

Chili’s Bar and Grill

2596 N COLUMBIA ST MILLEDGEVILLE, GA 31061

Last Inspection Score: 97

Last Inspection Date: 02-11-2020

AJ’s To Go

400 S ELBERT ST MILLEDGEVILLE, GA 31061

Last Inspection Score: 96

Last Inspection Date: 02-10-2020

Applebee’s

106 ROBERSON MILL RD MILLEDGEVILLE, GA 31061

Last Inspection Score: 100

Last Inspection Date: 02-10-2020

Bibb County:

Tommy’s

5580 THOMASTON RD STE 10 MACON, GA 31220

Last Inspection Score: 94

Last Inspection Date: 02-14-2020

CC Fish House

4032 CHAMBERS RD UNIT A MACON, GA 31206

Last Inspection Score: 90

Last Inspection Date: 02-14-2020

Chefspring LLC

3111 VINEVILLE AVE MACON, GA 31204

Last Inspection Score: 98

Last Inspection Date: 02-14-2020

Morningside of Macon (Food Service)

6191 PEAKE RD MACON, GA 31220

Last Inspection Score: 96

Last Inspection Date: 02-14-2020

Little Caesar’s

1477 PIO NONO AVE MACON, GA 31204

Last Inspection Score: 100

Last Inspection Date: 02-14-2020

Towne Place Suites (Food Service)

1550 MERCER UNIVERSITY DR MACON, GA 31204

Last Inspection Score: 99

Last Inspection Date: 02-14-2020

Applebee’s

6235 ZEBULON RD MACON, GA 31210

Last Inspection Score: 84

Last Inspection Date: 02-13-2020

Pinegate (Food Service)

300 CHARTER BLVD MACON, GA 31210

Last Inspection Score: 92

Last Inspection Date: 02-13-2020

Firehouse Subs

4921 RIVERSIDE DR MACON, GA 31210

Last Inspection Score: 85

Last Inspection Date: 02-13-2020

Daiquiris & More

378 SECOND ST MACON, GA 31201

Last Inspection Score: 99

Last Inspection Date: 02-12-2020

Glory Days Grill

3933 ARKWRIGHT RD MACON, GA 31210

Last Inspection Score: 95

Last Inspection Date: 02-12-2020

Firehouse Subs

4640 PRESIDENTIAL PKWY STE A MACON, GA 31206

Last Inspection Score: 96

Last Inspection Date: 02-12-2020

Macon Coliseum #7 (Food Service)

200 COLISEUM DR MACON, GA 31217

Last Inspection Score: 99

Last Inspection Date: 02-11-2020

Macon Centreplex #5 (Food Service)

200 COLISEUM DR MACON, GA 31217

Last Inspection Score: 100

Last Inspection Date: 02-11-2020

Macon Centreplex #2 (Food Service)

200 COLISEUM DR MACON, GA 31217

Last Inspection Score: 97

Last Inspection Date: 02-11-2020

Macon Centreplex #6 (Food Service)

200 COLISEUM DR MACON, GA 31217

Last Inspection Score: 100

Last Inspection Date: 02-11-2020

Macon Centreplex #3 (Food Service)

200 COLISEUM DR MACON, GA 31217

Last Inspection Score: 95

Last Inspection Date: 02-11-2020

Macon Centreplex #4 (Food Service)

200 COLISEUM DR MACON, GA 31217

Last Inspection Score: 97

Last Inspection Date: 02-11-2020

Monument Kitchen

200 COLISEUM DR MACON, GA 31217

Last Inspection Score: 94

Last Inspection Date: 02-11-2020

Marriott Macon City Center (Food Service)

240 COLISEUM DR MACON, GA 31217

Last Inspection Score: 84

Last Inspection Date: 02-11-2020

Marriott Macon City Center Conference Kitchen

240 COLISEUM DR MACON, GA 31217

Last Inspection Score: 84

Last Inspection Date: 02-11-2020

Marriott Macon City Center Concession B

240 COLISEUM DR MACON, GA 31217

Last Inspection Score: 99

Last Inspection Date: 02-11-2020

Marriott Macon City Center Concession A

240 COLISEUM DR MACON, GA 31217

Last Inspection Score: 93

Last Inspection Date: 02-11-2020

A Brooke Haven Lounge (Food Service)

401 CHERRY ST STE 101 MACON, GA 31201

Last Inspection Score: 100

Last Inspection Date: 02-11-2020

Checker’s

3404 MERCER UNIV DR MACON, GA 31204

Last Inspection Score: 96

Last Inspection Date: 02-10-2020

Pizza Hut

3755 BLOOMFIELD RD MACON, GA 31204

Last Inspection Score: 80

Last Inspection Date: 02-10-2020

Crawford County:

Roberta Healthcare Center (Food Service)

420 MYRTLE DR ROBERTA, GA 31078

Last Inspection Score: 83

Last Inspection Date: 02-14-2020

Champion’s Restaurant

277 N DUGGER ST ROBERTA, GA 31078

Last Inspection Score: 92

Last Inspection Date: 02-14-2020

Hancock County:

Hancock Central Middle/High School (Food Service)

11311 N HIGHWAY 15 SPARTA, GA 31087

Last Inspection Score: 100

Last Inspection Date: 02-13-2020

M.E. Lewis Elementary School (Food Service)

11145 N HWY 15 SPARTA, GA 31087

Last Inspection Score: 100

Last Inspection Date: 02-13-2020

John Hancock Academy (Food Service)

1100 LINTON RD SPARTA, GA 31087

Last Inspection Score: 100

Last Inspection Date: 02-11-2020

Early Head Start Learning Center (Food Service)

79 BOLAND CIR SPARTA, GA 31087

Last Inspection Score: 100

Last Inspection Date: 02-11-2020

Houston County:

Ichiban Grill

273 PERRY PKWY STE F PERRY, GA 31069

Last Inspection Score: 97 (improved from 2/11; see below)

Last Inspection Date: 02-17-2020

Subway

105 IFFIE RD PERRY, GA 31069

Last Inspection Score: 85

Last Inspection Date: 02-14-2020

Comfort Inn & Suites (Food Service)

201 LECT DR PERRY, GA 31069

Last Inspection Score: 92

Last Inspection Date: 02-14-2020

Wingate by Wyndham (Food Service)

4031 WATSON BLVD WARNER ROBINS, GA 31093

Last Inspection Score: 82

Last Inspection Date: 02-14-2020

La Quinta Inn & Suites (Food Service)

102 PLAZA DR PERRY, GA 31069

Last Inspection Score: 94

Last Inspection Date: 02-14-2020

Salsa’s Mexican Grill – Mobile

738 RUSSELL PKWY WARNER ROBINS, GA 31088

Last Inspection Score: 100

Last Inspection Date: 02-14-2020

Sea Shells Seafood Extended

177 RUSSELL PKWY STE 1 WARNER ROBINS, GA 31088

Last Inspection Score: 100

Last Inspection Date: 02-14-2020

Huddle House

2075 WATSON BLVD WARNER ROBINS, GA 31093

Last Inspection Score: 83

Last Inspection Date: 02-13-2020

McDonald’s

793 E HIGHWAY 96 BONAIRE, GA 31005

Last Inspection Score: 90

Last Inspection Date: 02-13-2020

Emmaus Table (Food Service)

129 S HOUSTON RD WARNER ROBINS, GA 31088

Last Inspection Score: 93

Last Inspection Date: 02-13-2020

Georgia Bob’s BBQ

107 PERIMETER RD PERRY, GA 31069

Last Inspection Score: 78

Last Inspection Date: 02-13-2020

McDonald’s

1413 SAM NUNN BLVD PERRY, GA 31069

Last Inspection Score: 87

Last Inspection Date: 02-12-2020

El Jalisciense

1114 HWY 96 STE B-6 KATHLEEN, GA 31047

Last Inspection Score: 91

Last Inspection Score: 02-12-2020

Krystal

1415 SAM NUNN BLVD PERRY, GA 31069

Last Inspection Score: 78

Last Inspection Date: 02-12-2020

Warner Robins Rehabilitation Center (Food Service)

1601 ELBERTA RD WARNER ROBINS, GA 31093

Last Inspection Score: 98

Last Inspection Date: 02-12-2020

Little Debbies Bar & Grill

2515 MOODY RD WARNER ROBINS, GA 31088

Last Inspection Score: 98

Last Inspection Date: 02-12-2020

Decadent A Coffee and Dessert Bar

1057 HWY 96 STE 200 WARNER ROBINS, GA 31088

Last Inspection Score: 100

Last Inspection Date: 02-12-2020

Wild Wing Cafe

714 LAKE JOY RD WARNER ROBINS, GA 31088

Last Inspection Score: 91

Last Inspection Date: 02-12-2020

Burger King

1000 ST. PATRICKS DR PERRY, GA 31069

Last Inspection Score: 91

Last Inspection Date: 02-11-2020

Outback Steakhouse

3088 WATSON BLVD WARNER ROBINS, GA 31093

Last Inspection Score: 98

Last Inspection Date: 02-11-2020

Smokes Bar & Grill

1249 RUSSELL PKWY WARNER ROBINS, GA 31088

Last Inspection Score: 98

Last Inspection Date: 02-11-2020

Shane’s Rib Shack

2907 WATSON BLVD STE C WARNER ROBINS, GA 31088

Last Inspection Score: 100

Last Inspection Date: 02-11-2020

Waffle House

300 AG VILLAGE BLVD PERRY, GA 31069

Last Inspection Score: 100

Last Inspection Date: 02-11-2020

Growler USA America’s Microbrew Pub

1117 HWY 96 STE 100 KATHLEEN, GA 31047

Last Inspection Score: 91

Last Inspection Date: 02-11-2020

Ichiban Grill

273 PERRY PKWY STE F PERRY, GA 31069

Inspection Score: 52 (improved score on 2/17; see above)

Inspection Date: 02-11-2020

Fresh Pie Pizza

6001 WATSON BLVD STE 200 BYRON, GA 31008

Last Inspection Score: 100

Last Inspection Date: 02-11-2020

Casa Mexico II

866 HIGHWAY 96 STE 103 WARNER ROBINS, GA 31088

Last Inspection Score: 90

Last Inspection Date: 02-11-2020

Metropolis Grill

866 HIGHWAY 96 STE 104 WARNER ROBINS, GA 31088

Last Inspection Score: 90

Last Inspection Date: 02-10-2020

Church Home Rehabilitation & Healthcare (Food Service)

2470 HWY 41 N FORT VALLEY, GA 31030

Last Inspection Score: 100

Last Inspection Date: 02-10-2020

Freddy’s Frozen Custards & Steakburgers

678 LAKE JOY RD STE 500 KATHLEEN, GA 31047

Last Inspection Score: 91

Last Inspection Date: 02-10-2020

Papa John’s

322 N PERRY PKWY PERRY, GA 31069

Last Inspection Score: 94

Last Inspection Date: 02-10-2020

Laurens County:

Saltwater Fishery

110 S JEFFERSON ST DUBLIN, GA 31021

Last Inspection Score: 100

Last Inspection Date: 02-14-2020

Hampton Inn & Suites (Food Service)

103 TRAVEL CENTER BLVD DUBLIN, GA 31021

Last Inspection Score: 93

Last Inspection Date: 02-13-2020

Mama P’s Kitchen

1303 TELFAIR ST DUBLIN, GA 31021

Last Inspection Score: 96

Last Inspection Date: 02-13-2020

Dublin Place (Food Service)

504 FIRETOWER RD DUBLIN, GA 31021

Last Inspection Score: 93

Last Inspection Date: 02-12-2020

The Snack Boxx

511 CENTRAL DR EAST DUBLIN, GA 31027

Last Inspection Score: 88

Last Inspection Date: 02-11-2020

Arby’s

2109 VETERANS BLVD DUBLIN, GA 31021

Last Inspection Score: 82

Last Inspection Date: 02-10-2020

Monroe County:

Grits Cafe

17 W JOHNSTON ST. FORSYTH, GA 31029

Last Inspection Score: 94

Last Inspection Date: 02-13-2020

Marco’s Pizza

279 N LEE ST FORSYTH, GA 31029

Last Inspection Score: 84

Last Inspection Date: 02-13-2020

Samuel E. Hubbard Elementary (Food Service)

558 HWY 83 S FORSYTH, GA 31029

Last Inspection Score: 99

Last Inspection Date: 02-12-2020

Quality Inn (Food Service)

951 HWY 42 NORTH FORSYTH, GA 31029

Last Inspection Score: 96

Last Inspection Date: 02-12-2020

River Place (Food Service)

3492 JOHNSTONVILLE RD FORSYTH, GA 31029

Last Inspection Score: 95

Last Inspection Date: 02-11-2020

T.G. Scott Elementary School (Food Service)

70 THORNTON RD FORSYTH, GA 31029

Last Inspection Score: 100

Last Inspection Date: 02-10-2020

Peach County:

Kay Community Training Center (Food Service)

213 ALLEN ST FORT VALLEY, GA 31030

Last Inspection Score: 100

Last Inspection Date: 02-13-2020

Miss Jackee’s Hot Wing Shoppe

803 ORANGE ST FORT VALLEY, GA 31030

Last Inspection Score: 96

Last Inspection Date: 02-13-2020

Senior Citizen Center (Food Service)

101 MURRAY RD EXT FORT VALLEY, GA 31030

Last Inspection Score: 100

Last Inspection Date: 02-12-2020

Sodexo – Slice of Life @ Fort Valley State

1005 STATE UNIVERSITY DR FORT VALLEY, GA 31030

Last Inspection Score: 92

Last Inspection Date: 02-12-2020

Wendy’s

309 N CAMELLIA BLVD FORT VALLEY, GA 31030

Last Inspection Score: 97

Last Inspection Date: 02-11-2020

Jazzman’s Cafe

1005 UNIVERSITY DR FORT VALLEY, GA 31030

Last Inspection Score: 99

Last Inspection Date: 02-10-2020

Putnam County:

Southern Delight Cafeteria

104 OCONEE ST EATONTON, GA 31024

Last Inspection Score: 90

Last Inspection Date: 02-14-2020

Henry’s Garrett Catering

200 S WASHINGTON AVE EATONTON, GA 31024

Last Inspection Score: 100

Last Inspection Date: 02-14-2020

Putnam County Jail (Food Service)

111 RIDLEY DR EATONTON, GA 31024

Last Inspection Score: 96

Last Inspection Date: 02-13-2020

Inaho

103 HARMONY CROSSING STE 3 EATONTON, GA 31024

Last Inspection Score: 100

Last Inspection Date: 02-13-2020

Harbor @ Harmony Crossing (Food Service)

923 HARMONY RD EATONTON, GA 31024

Last Inspection Score: 91

Last Inspection Date: 02-12-2020

Tastee Chick

812 OAK ST EATONTON, GA 31024

Last Inspection Score: 99

Last Inspection Date: 02-10-2020

Huddle House

916 OAK ST EATONTON, GA 31024

Last Inspection Score: 92

Last Inspection Date: 02-10-2020

Taylor County:

Ray’s on the Run

29 W MAIN STREET BUTLER, GA 31006

Last Inspection Score: 90

Last Inspection Date: 02-10-2020

Treutlen County:

Treutlen Probation Detention Center (Food Service)

401 CASCADE CIRCLE PO BOX 707 SOPERTON, GA 30457

Last Inspection Score: 100

Last Inspection Date: 02-12-2020

Twiggs County:

China Wok

101 N RAILROAD ST JEFFERSONVILLE, GA 31044

Last Inspection Score: 91

Last Inspection Date: 02-11-2020

Washington County:

Trackside Pub & Deli

102 W NORTH CENTRAL AVE TENNILLE, GA 31089

Last Inspection Score: 100

Last Inspection Date: 02-13-2020

Wilcox County:

Q & J’s Cafe

202 S BROAD ST ABBEVILLE, GA 31001

Last Inspection Score: 75

Last Inspection Date: 02-11-2020

Carter’s Fried Chicken

1303 FIRST AVENUE ROCHELLE, GA 31079

Last Inspection Score: 89

Last Inspection Date: 02-11-2020