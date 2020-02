MACON, Georgia (41NBC/WMGT) — Local law enforcement agencies are partnering to find 23-year-old Anitra Lashay Gunn.

Macon Regional Crimestoppers, Fort Valley Police Department, Peach County Sheriff Office, and Byron Police Department have partnered to offer a $5,000 reward for the location of Gunn. She went missing on February 14, 2020.

Please call Crimestoppers with any information 877-68CRIME or 478-742-2330.