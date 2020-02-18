Student-operated salon opens in Macon

MACON, Georgia (41NBC/WMGT) — A Macon school now has a student-operated salon, according to a Bibb County School District news release.

The student-run, Salon 360, offers the following:



Manicures

Pedicures

Hairstyles

Makeup and more

The services are performed by students under the supervision of a licensed instructor. The program is available for students in the cosmetology pathway at W.S. Hutchings College and Career Academy.

Salon information