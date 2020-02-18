Student-operated salon opens in Macon

Salon 360

MACON, Georgia (41NBC/WMGT) — A Macon school now has a student-operated salon, according to a Bibb County School District news release.

The student-run, Salon 360, offers the following:

  • Manicures
  • Pedicures
  • Hairstyles
  • Makeup and more
The services are performed by students under the supervision of a licensed instructor. The program is available for students in the cosmetology pathway at W.S. Hutchings College and Career Academy.

Salon information

  • Salon 360 opens on Friday, February 21. Located at 1780 Anthony Road 
  • Prices range from $3 to $30
  • The salon operates by appointment only. To set an appointment, visit http://hccasalon360.setmore.com
  • Hours of operation: Wednesdays, Thursdays, and Fridays from 8:15 to 9:30 a.m. and 12:30 to 1:45 p.m.