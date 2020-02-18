Student-operated salon opens in Macon

MACON, Georgia (41NBC/WMGT) — A Macon school now has a student-operated salon, according to a Bibb County School District news release.
The student-run, Salon 360, offers the following:
- Manicures
- Pedicures
- Hairstyles
- Makeup and more
The services are performed by students under the supervision of a licensed instructor. The program is available for students in the cosmetology pathway at W.S. Hutchings College and Career Academy.
Salon information
- Salon 360 opens on Friday, February 21. Located at 1780 Anthony Road
- Prices range from $3 to $30
- The salon operates by appointment only. To set an appointment, visit http://hccasalon360.setmore.com
- Hours of operation: Wednesdays, Thursdays, and Fridays from 8:15 to 9:30 a.m. and 12:30 to 1:45 p.m.