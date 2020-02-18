Georgia man charged with murder in stepmother’s death

MARIETTA, Ga. (AP) – Georgia police have charged an 18-year-old man in the death of his stepmother, accusing him of pushing her down a flight of stairs.

The Atlanta Journal-Constitution reports that Austin Perot faces one count of murder after a Feb. 8 domestic altercation at a Marietta home.

Arrest warrants accuse Perot of assaulting his stepmother, Malgorzata Bozek, by shoving her down the stairs. Cobb County police say Bozek suffered multiple skull fractures from the fall and was pronounced dead Feb. 9.

Perot was initially charged with aggravated battery, but the charge was upgraded to murder after Bozek’s death.