MACON, Georgia (41NBC/WMGT) — Professionals from 20 Georgia School districts, competed for a state culinary award Wednesday.

The contestants are winners from their local districts. They competed at Helms College in Macon.

The winner will get not only the title, but a cash prize. Each recipe must follow federal nutrition guidelines for school meals, and fit into three categories: barbecue, breakfast, and something sweet.

“It does have to meet the requirements,” explained Cheryl Jones president of Georgia Nutrition Association. “With the sodium, the fat, and also be a whole grain rich or at least 50% whole grain rich item and have a fruit. Just meet the requirements so we can serve it to our students in the schools. That’s what it’s all about.”

The Georgia Nutrition Association hosted the State Culinary Arts Competition. Its goal is to protect and enhance children’s health and well-being through school meals and education.