MACON, Georgia (41NBC/WMGT) — Authorities found the body of Anitra Lashay Gunn on Tuesday around 3:20 p.m. This comes from a news release from the Georgia Bureau of Investigation.

The GBI Medical Examiner’s Office confirmed the identification on Wednesday.

Law enforcement agencies discovered the body in a wooded area on Greer Road in Crawford County, Georgia, near the Peach County line.

The timeline of finding Anitra Gunn

Authorities say that the investigation into Gunn’s disappearance started on Friday, Feb. 14 by the Fort Valley Police Department.

On Saturday, Feb. 15 around 3 p.m., FVPD, requested assistance from the GBI in processing a white, 2013 Chevrolet Cruze identified as belonging to Gunn.

On Monday, Feb. 17, a joint Task Force consisting of Fort Valley Police Department, Peach County Sheriff’s Office, Fort Valley State University Police Department, Bibb County District Attorney’s Office, and the GBI Perry Office was assembled. Georgia State Patrol Aviation Unit conducted an aerial search on Monday for Gunn.

According to the news release, on Tuesday ground searches were conducted in different locations in and around Peach and Crawford County. During the search, a Peach County investigator searched a wooded area and located the body of Gunn.

GBI agents collected evidence to be sent to the GBI Crime Lab for further testing.

Authorities arrested Demarcus Little, the boyfriend of Gunn, on unrelated charges. An autopsy is scheduled for Thursday, Feb. 20 to determine the cause and manner of death.

The Crawford County Sheriff’s Office has joined the Task Force. Crawford County Sheriff Lewis Walker requested the GBI to conduct the investigation.