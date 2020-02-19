BBB Tips: How to choose a tax preparer

MACON, Georgia (41NBC/WMGT) — Tax season is in full swing, and finding a trustworthy tax preparer to handle your finances can be difficult.

According to the Better Business Bureau of Central Georgia, you should follow a few tips to find the perfect match.

Review the tax preparer’s credentials Get referrals from family and friends Ask about service fees ahead of time

Red flags

- Advertisement -

The BBB says you should always look for red flags.

“Don’t ever sign a blank return,” said Jason Blankenship, the vice president of development with the BBB. “Don’t do a return in pencil or sign one that’s done in pencil. Or anyway somebody can change your information another dead giveaway is if somebody’s promising you an outrageous refund something abnormal and they’re getting paid a percentage of what you receive. You better be careful.”

Taxpayers must file their income tax forms before April 15th.