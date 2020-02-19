Bibb County School District Hiring

MACON, Georgia (41NBC/WMGT) — The Bibb County School District will host its annual Teacher Recruitment Fair on Saturday, March 7, from 9 a.m. until noon.

This is according to a news release from the school district. The event will take place at Rutland High School, located at 6250 Skipper Road.

The news release says principals from all Bibb County Schools will be present. They will conduct onsite interviews with some contingency contracts available.

The district has openings in a variety of grade levels and subject areas for individuals who are currently certified, will hold certification by July 2020 or meet qualifications for Georgia’s strategic waiver.

School officials encourage attendees to apply ahead of time at www.bcsdk12.net. Please come in professional dress with updated resume copies.