Georgia’s Elliott helps AMS unveil pace car for 2020 NASCAR race

DAWSONVILLE, Georgia (41NBC/WMGT) – NASCAR Cup Series driver Chase Elliott helped Atlanta Motor Speedway unveil its pace car for the upcoming Folds of Honor QuikTrip 500 Wednesday at the Georgia Racing Hall of Fame.

The 60th anniversary pace car resembles the red, white and gold scheme made famous by Chase’s father Bill Elliott, who won the 1988 NASCAR Cup Series championship and raced in 828 Cup races between 1975 and 2012.

- Advertisement -

“Obviously I’m biased, but I think a lot of dad’s schemes looked really cool,” Chase said after pulling the cover off with AMS Vice President and General Manager Brandon Hutchison, according to an AMS release. “I think it looks really good and I’d like to be the first one behind it in the race here in a few weeks.”

Elliott, a Dawsonville native, signed autographs for fans after the unveiling.

Tickets and camping locations for the March 13-15 NASCAR race weekend, which ends with the Cup Series Folds of Honor QuikTrip 500, are available now by calling 877-9-AMS-TIX and at atlantamotorspeedway.com.