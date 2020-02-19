Community Foundation Award Grants to Milledgeville Recipients

MILLEDGEVILLE, Georgia (41NBC/WMGT) — The Community Foundation of Central Georgia awarded Baldwin County organizations funds to start their projects.

“I’m excited,” said Carlee Schulte, the downtown development authority executive director for Milledgeville.

Schulte is one of 12 recipients to receive money to help jump-start her community project.

Schulte came up with the idea of getting as many residents as she can together to take a photo entitled, “The Community Family Portrait.”

She says the grant money for her project will allow participants to remember a day of unity and diversity.

“Send out a postcard to every person and then maybe have a swag item for those that attended,” said Schulte.

Stephen Houser, the director of the Twin Lakes Library System, says Tuesday’s session was not only a chance to get the results from last year’s On The Table event but also an extension of past conversations.

“Bring folks together and help the community to discuss issues that are important,” shared Houser.

This is the first year the Twin Lake Library system partnered with the Community Foundation of Central Georgia.

Houser says he wanted to partner with the foundation because they bring results.

“It’s a great program we’ve seen be effective in Macon,” explains Houser. “I’ve seen it take off all over the county through the Knight Foundation.”

The library director says that a variety of community concerns were heard from economic development, job training, and area beautification.

Now that the recipients have been announced, they can start on their ideas. As for those not selected, the next On The Table event is in October.