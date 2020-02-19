Couple wanted for shoplifting in Monroe County

JULIETTE, Georgia (41NBC/WMGT) -The Monroe County Sheriff’s Office is looking for two people in connection to a theft.

The two suspects are accused of stealing from the Dollar General on Highway 18 in Juliette. The incident happened around 9:05 p.m. on December 20, 2019.

- Advertisement -

According the the Sheriff’s Office, the man is between 5’10” and 6 foot, and weighs between 180-200 pounds. He was last seen wearing a fatigue hunting jacket, jeans and a hat.

He was also seen with a woman who always carry her pet dog. Both suspects are known to travel in a white truck or silver sedan.

If you know who they are, please call Investigator Antwain Jones at the Monroe County Sheriff’s Office (478-994-7043 ext. 242) or your local law enforcement.