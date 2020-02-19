WARNER ROBINS, Georgia (41NBC/WMGT) — The annual Day at the Museum for Gifted and Talented Education (GTE) fourth graders happens on Feb. 26 at the Cary W. Martin Conference Center. This comes from a Houston County School District news release.

The news release says that 458 children from 20 elementary schools will participate in one of two sessions — either 9:30 to 11:00 a.m. or 12:00 to 1:30 p.m.

The GTE students will act as museum curators. Students will display their products and performances for their museum visitors, parents, grandparents, and friends.

The news release says that this event celebrates their learning and work beyond the basics through E3 – Extension, Enrichment, and Enhancement.

