UPDATE: Laurens, Telfair Schools closed Thursday

DUBLIN, Georgia (41NBC/WMGT)– Laurens County Schools are closed again Thursday, February 20 due to unsafe driving conditions.

Schools were also closed Wednesday.

Students do not have to attend school Thursday, but faculty and staff are required to be there at 9 a.m. unless told otherwise. If roads are an issue for any staff member, the Laurens County Board of Education urges you to contact your school or building supervisor.

More than 16 roads across Laurens County were closed Wednesday due to heavy rains and flooding, according to Laurens County Emergency Services.

Police are reminding residents not to drive through standing or running water and to turn around if a road is barricaded. Police also say you should stay off dirt roads if possible.

The rainy weather is expected to clear by Friday.

Telfair Schools Closed

Telfair County Schools will be closed for students Thursday, according to a school district Facebook post.

All faculty and staff should report at 9 a.m.